France, Germany, Spain Give Maduro 8 Days to Hold Snap Election

Some European Union states, namely - France, Germany and Spain are calling on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to hold "free and transparent" snap election. Otherwise, they vow to follow the US example and recognize Juan Guaido as the president of Venezuela.

Spain on Saturday gave an ultimatum to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, saying that it would recognize opposition leader Juan Guaido as country’s president if the incumbent leader fails to announce election in eight days, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said.

"If a fair, free and transparent election in Venezuela is not convened within eight days, Spain will recognize Juan Guaido as the president of Venezuela," Sanchez said in an official statement.

READ MORE: Venezuela Opposition Head Declared Himself President After Pence's Call — Report

At the same time, the German government said that it was ready to recognise Guaido as Interim President of Venezuela if the similar conditions as brought forward by Madrid are not met, according to the government's spokesman statement made on Twitter.

A similar attitude has been echoed by France as French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday that Paris will recognise Guaido if Maduro fails to announce elections during the previously mentioned period.

The statements come after on Wednesday, the opposition leader Juan Guaido declared himself the country's Interim President, with the US, Canada, and allies in Latin America recognising the politician as such.

Maduro, in his tern, accused Washington of attempting to stage a coup in Venezuela and announced his decision to cut off diplomatic relations with the United States.