Maduro Says Russia to Deliver 300 Tonnes of Humanitarian Aid to Venezuela

"We receive humanitarian support every day. On Wednesday, 300 tonnes of Russian humanitarian aid will be legally delivered to the international airport of Caracas," Maduro said on Monday at a meeting with scientists.
Maduro refused to accept the US aid, blasting it as a ploy to topple his government. Russia, China, Mexico, among other nations, voiced support for Maduro, who accused Washington of orchestrating a coup.
