Maduro Says Russia to Deliver 300 Tonnes of Humanitarian Aid to Venezuela

BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - Russia will deliver 300 tonnes of humanitarian aid to the Venezuelan capital of Caracas on Wednesday, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro said.

"We receive humanitarian support every day. On Wednesday, 300 tonnes of Russian humanitarian aid will be legally delivered to the international airport of Caracas," Maduro said on Monday at a meeting with scientists.

Venezuela is currently facing a sharp economic and political crisis. After the opposition leader, Juan Guaido, proclaimed himself an interim president of Venezuela, the United States recognized him as the country's leader and delivered aid for the country to neighbouring Colombia.

Maduro refused to accept the US aid, blasting it as a ploy to topple his government. Russia, China, Mexico, among other nations, voiced support for Maduro, who accused Washington of orchestrating a coup.