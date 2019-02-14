Venezuelan Opposition Appoints Board for CITGO - Guaido’s US-Based Embassy

"Guaido today appointed a new Board of Directors," the release said on Wednesday. "The incoming Citgo board is comprised of highly qualified experts carefully vetted for their independence and selected solely on the basis of merit."
The new 6-member board includes CITGO officials and financial experts, according to the release.
The US government recently seized billions of dollars in Venezuelan oil assets to transfer to Guaido, who proclaimed himself the country’s president on 23 January.
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has accused the United States of orchestrating a coup while Russia and several other countries continue to support Maduro as the country’s only legitimate democratically-elected head of state.
On 28 January, the United States announced the imposition of sanctions on Venezuela's state-owned oil and natural gas company PDVSA, blocking the company's assets worth $7 billion remaining under the US jurisdiction.
