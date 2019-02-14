Venezuela to Increase Oil, Gold Production in 2019 Amid Domestic Crisis - Maduro

"These difficulties are for us a chance for exemplary economic development in Venezuela. We have a challenge, which is an additional increase in oil production by 1 million barrels. Thus, our economy will receive additional financial resources … We have a plan to increase the extraction of gold three times, as well as gas, steel, iron and aluminum," Maduro said in an interview with the Lebanese al-Mayadeen broadcaster.
Venezuela's oil industry has recently been subject to the US sanctions, introduced by Washington to exert pressure on the Venezuelan authorities amid political crisis in the country.
READ MORE: Chilean President Claims Venezuela's Maduro Will Be Ousted 'Within Days'
The United States and a number of other countries formally recognized Guaido as interim president. Russia, China and several other countries supported Maduro as the legitimate president of Venezuela.
READ MORE: US Congress Would Not Support Military Intervention in Venezuela — Official
On 28 January, the United States announced the imposition of sanctions on Venezuela’s state-owned oil and natural gas company PDVSA, blocking the company's assets worth $7 billion remaining under the US jurisdiction. According to the White House' forecast, the company will lose another $11 billion in oil supplies. In addition, Washington introduced a ban on making deals with the company.
All comments
Show new comments (0)