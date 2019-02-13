Register
00:08 GMT +314 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Opposition supporters gather to rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government and to honor Youth Day in Cucuta, Colombia February 12, 2019.

    Arming Venezuelan Opposition Would Be 'Terrible Idea' - Special Envoy Abrams

    © REUTERS / Marco Bello
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    0 20

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Special Envoy Elliott Abrams said on Wednesday during a hearing before the House Foreign Affairs Committee that arming the Venezuelan opposition would be a bad idea.

    Asked whether he sees the United States becoming involved militarily in Venezuela, and how such a scenario might play out, Abrams said, "No, I do not see it"

    "I do not see it. And one of the things that's sort of notable about the discussion about the use of force is that is not the policy of the United States. The policy is to pursue humanitarian, economic, diplomatic paths forward to try to support the Venezuelan people's desire for democracy, and when we say all options are on the table that's because all options are always on the table. That's not the preferred route and that's not the route we are going down."

    Supporters of Juan Guaido, self-proclaimed Interim President of Venezuela, take part in a rally, in Caracas, Venezuela
    © Sputnik / Leo Alvarez
    US Draft Resolution on Venezuela For UNSC Aims to Destabilise Country, Possible Intervention - Lavrov
    The official further denied claims that the United States had transferred any weapons to the Venezuelan opposition.

    "It's a simple and unequivocal no. There have been no such transfers of arms," Abrams said.

    When asked  if the United States has increased troop deployments to countries like Colombia neighboring Venezuela in the last month, Abrams said "I don't believe so." 

    On Political Aspects on Venezuelan Issue

    According to the special envoy, the United States has introduced visas against the members of Venezuela's Supreme Court.

    "Over the next weeks and months we will continue our pressure against [Venezuelan President Nicolas] Maduro and his inner circle," Abrams said. "Last week, I announced visa restrictions and revocations on members of the illegitimate Constituent Assembly. Today, we can add we have imposed visa restrictions and revoked visas on members of the TSJ, the illegitimate Supreme Court."

    READ MORE: US to Push Anti-Maduro Resolution Amid Fears of Venezuela Intervention — Report

    The senior official further called on Congress to recognise opposition leader Juan Guaido as the interim president of Venezuela.

    "We have 51 countries, including the United States, that now recognize him [Guaido] as the interim legitimate president of Venezuela. I think it would be really valuable for Congress to join that crowd," Abrams told the US House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee.

    Earlier in the day, House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel said during a hearing on the crisis in Venezuela that Congress would not support a US military intervention in Venezuela.

    Brazilian Marines take part in a military training in the Formosa Training Camp, in the state of Goias, north of Brasilia, Brazil, Oct. 29, 2014. File photo
    © AP Photo / Eraldo Peres
    Brazil Wouldn’t Support US Intervention in Venezuela - Scholars
    Last month, US President Donald Trump said in an interview with CBS that US military intervention in Venezuela was "an option".

    The crisis in the Latin American country escalated after opposition head Juan Guaido declared himself the interim head of state, and was later acknowledged by a number of countries, including the US, regional states and eleven EU states.

    Russia, Mexico, China, Turkey, Uruguay and several other countries, in their turn, came forward to reaffirm their support for Maduro as the country's only legitimate democratically elected head of state.

     

    Related:

    China Rejects US Media Reports About Talks With Venezuelan Opposition as False
    Guaido Says Humanitarian Aid to Enter Venezuela on 23 February
    German Bundestag Report Blasts US Threats to Venezuela as 'Breach of Int'l Law'
    Tags:
    envoy, military intervention, Elliott Abrams, Venezuela, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Most Unusual Abandoned Places in Different Countries
    Forsaken by Mankind: Most Unusual Abandoned Places Across the World
    Below the Belt Blackmail
    Below the Belt Blackmail
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse