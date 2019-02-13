Register
    Bolivarian National Police stand behind a burning roadblock set up by anti-government protesters who are showing support for a mutiny by some National Guard soldiers in the Cotiza neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, Jan. 21, 2019

    US Congress Would Not Support Military Intervention in Venezuela - Official

    © AP Photo / Fernando Llano
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Congress would not support a US military intervention in Venezuela, House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel said during a hearing on the crisis in Venezuela on Wednesday.

    “US military intervention is not an option,” Engel said. “Congress decides when, where and how the US military is used around the world, and Congress would not support military intervention in Venezuela.”

    Supporters of Juan Guaido, self-proclaimed Interim President of Venezuela, take part in a rally, in Caracas, Venezuela
    © Sputnik / Leo Alvarez
    US Draft Resolution on Venezuela For UNSC Aims to Destabilise Country, Possible Intervention - Lavrov
    Assumptions over possible US military intervention began to emerge after US president Donald Trump said on 2 February in an interview to CBS that such course of actions was "an option."

    Responding to Donald Trump's statement Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has warned that he was going to make the US intervention irreparable for the enemy in case Washington decides to take military action in Venezuela.

    "We are planning to respond to a US intervention in such a way as to make [the United States] suffer irreparable military and human losses," Maduro said on 5 February.

    READ MORE: In Venezuela, ‘Rejection of US Intervention’ Goes Beyond Support for Maduro

    Maduro also pledged that Venezuela's military would do its best to prevent a possible foreign invasion of its territory.

    A National Police officer fires rubber bullets during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela January 23, 2019
    © REUTERS / Manaure Quintero
    Washington Already Made Decision on Forceful Intervention in Venezuela - Moscow
    Venezuela's self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido in his turn has refused to rule out the possibility of sanctioning a US intervention to drive out the country's incumbent President Nicolas Maduro and end the humanitarian crisis.

    Speaking with AFP that he would do "everything that is necessary… to save human lives", admitting that Washington's interference is "a very controversial subject".

    The crisis in the Latin American country escalated after opposition head Juan Guaido declared himself the interim head of state, and was later acknowledged by a number of countries, including the US, regional states and eleven EU states.

    READ MORE: US to Push Anti-Maduro Resolution Amid Fears of Venezuela Intervention — Report

    At the same time, Russia, Mexico, China, Turkey, Uruguay and several other countries came forward to reaffirm their support for Maduro as the country's only legitimate democratically elected head of state.

