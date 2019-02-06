Pompeo Demands That Venezuela's Military Stop Blocking US Aid

"The Venezuelan people desperately need humanitarian aid", Pompeo said via Twitter. "The US and other countries are trying to help, but Venezuela's military under [Venezuelan President Nicolas] Maduro's orders is blocking aid with trucks and shipping tankers".
He went on to state that Maduro must allow humanitarian aid to reach the people of Venezuela.
Guaido proclaimed himself Venezuela's interim president in January, and was immediately recognised by the US, Canada, and several other countries. Maduro has meanwhile called him a US "puppet" and accused Washington, which has stated that it has all options on the table with regard to a response to the crisis, of organising a coup in the Latin American country.
