Threat of Invasion of Venezuela Remains - Envoy to Russia

The threat of invasion of Venezuela remains, but the country's armed forces support the government of President Nicolas Maduro and are protecting the Constitution, Venezuela’s Ambassador to Russia Carlos Rafael Faria Tortosa said during a roundtable discussion in Moscow about the current political crisis in Venezuela.
"We are facing a real threat of military invasion. This is very serious… When [US National Security Adviser John] Bolton or [US Secretary of State Mike] Pompeo speak, they just say they want to scare us. And no one knows [what will be]. Especially since we see what they have done in Syria, Libya, Iraq, and Afghanistan", Tortosa has stated at a round table.
He said that Venezuelan armed forces are standing fast and protecting the Constitution.
"We respect and appreciate that most countries support the idea that we can solve the problems within our country. We do not need the United States, Canada, or other countries to solve our problems", he stated.
READ MORE: Macron's Recognition of Guaido Same as Supporting Coup in Venezuela — French MP
All comments
Show new comments (0)