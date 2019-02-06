Threat of Invasion of Venezuela Remains - Envoy to Russia

The United States said over the weekend that it was mobilising humanitarian aid for Venezuela, which has been suffering from shortages of basic household items, at the request of Juan Guaido, who has declared himself Venezuela’s interim president.

The threat of invasion of Venezuela remains, but the country's armed forces support the government of President Nicolas Maduro and are protecting the Constitution, Venezuela’s Ambassador to Russia Carlos Rafael Faria Tortosa said during a roundtable discussion in Moscow about the current political crisis in Venezuela.

"We are facing a real threat of military invasion. This is very serious… When [US National Security Adviser John] Bolton or [US Secretary of State Mike] Pompeo speak, they just say they want to scare us. And no one knows [what will be]. Especially since we see what they have done in Syria, Libya, Iraq, and Afghanistan", Tortosa has stated at a round table.

He said that Venezuelan armed forces are standing fast and protecting the Constitution.

"We respect and appreciate that most countries support the idea that we can solve the problems within our country. We do not need the United States, Canada, or other countries to solve our problems", he stated.

© AFP 2018 / Juan Barreto

The statement comes after Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on 5 February rebuffed a US promise to send relief aid to the crisis-hit South American country as a "political stunt" and a pretext for an invasion. Maduro is being challenged by opposition leader Juan Guaido who proclaimed himself interim president last month, in a move promptly backed by the United States.