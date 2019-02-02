Maduro Proposes Snap Elections in Venezuela's Parliament

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro appealed to his supporters during a pro-government rally that was held in Caracas earlier on Saturday, making the parliamentary election proposal.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro proposed early elections in the state parliament during a rally organised by his supporters on Saturday in Caracas.

"They want an election? We will conduct a parliamentary election," Maduro said.

He specified that the proposal is now being reviewed by Venezuela's Constituent Assembly, however, later, the population of the state will be invited to discuss the move.

This comes amid the ongoing political crisis Venezuela is facing, with large-scale anti-government protests taking place after opposition leader Juan Guaido declared himself the country's interim president in a bid to oust Maduro. Moreover, the United States, which has supported Guaido, seized millions of dollars worth of assets from Venezuelan state-owned PDVSA oil and gas company.

In response, Maduro called Guaido a puppet of Washington, accusing the United States of plotting to overthrow him.