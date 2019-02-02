Bolivian President Expresses Support for Maduro During Meeting in Venezuela

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) – Bolivian President Evo Morales said he had arrived in Venezuela to meet with his counterpart Nicolas Maduro and express support for the Venezuelan president amid a political crisis in the country.

"We are meeting with my fellow President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro and expressing all our support to him in the face of the overthrow and intervention by the empire that wants to appropriate Venezuela’s national wealth in violation of international law. Bolivia supports dialogue aimed at avoiding conflicts," Morales wrote on Twitter.

Nos reunimos con el Hno. Pdte. de #Venezuela @NicolasMaduro y le expresamos todo nuestro apoyo ante el golpismo intervencionista del imperio que pretende adueñarse del patrimonio venezolano, violando el derecho internacional. #Bolivia apoya el diálogo para evitar enfrentamientos pic.twitter.com/xLvDTapgoB — Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) February 2, 2019

The Bolivian president also published a photo taken during his meeting with Maduro.

Venezuela is currently facing large-scale anti-government protests with opposition leader Juan Guaido having declared himself the country’s interim president in a bid to ouster Maduro. Moreover, the United States, which has supported Guaido, has seized millions of worth of assets of Venezuela's state-owned oil and gas company PDVSA.

In response, Maduro called Guaido a puppet of Washington, accusing the United States of plotting to overthrow him.

Russia, China, Mexico, Uruguay, Iran and Turkey among other countries, have voiced support for Maduro as the only legitimate president of Venezuela.

Mexico and Uruguay are planning to convene a conference on Venezuela on 7 February in the Uruguayan capital of Montevideo to lay the foundation for the creation of a new dialogue mechanism that would contribute to the return of stability and peace in the country. Representatives from over 10 countries are expected to take part in the meeting. Bolivia has expressed readiness to join the initiative.