07:04 GMT +302 February 2019
    Bolivian President Evo Morales speaks to members of the media April 21, 2016 at the United Nations in New York

    Bolivian President Expresses Support for Maduro During Meeting in Venezuela

    © AFP 2018 / DON EMMERT
    Latin America
    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (177)
    0 50

    MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) – Bolivian President Evo Morales said he had arrived in Venezuela to meet with his counterpart Nicolas Maduro and express support for the Venezuelan president amid a political crisis in the country.

    "We are meeting with my fellow President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro and expressing all our support to him in the face of the overthrow and intervention by the empire that wants to appropriate Venezuela’s national wealth in violation of international law. Bolivia supports dialogue aimed at avoiding conflicts," Morales wrote on Twitter.

    The Bolivian president also published a photo taken during his meeting with Maduro.

    READ MORE: Mexico, Uruguay Should Avoid Neutral Stance on Venezuela Crisis — Guaido

    Venezuela is currently facing large-scale anti-government protests with opposition leader Juan Guaido having declared himself the country’s interim president in a bid to ouster Maduro. Moreover, the United States, which has supported Guaido, has seized millions of worth of assets of Venezuela's state-owned oil and gas company PDVSA.

    Nicolas Maduro
    © Sputnik / Sergei Guneev
    Britain Calls for EU Sanctions on Venezuelan President Maduro - Reports
    In response, Maduro called Guaido a puppet of Washington, accusing the United States of plotting to overthrow him.

    Russia, China, Mexico, Uruguay, Iran and Turkey among other countries, have voiced support for Maduro as the only legitimate president of Venezuela.     

    READ MORE: Trump Will Need Saudi Help to Complete the Coup in Venezuela

    Mexico and Uruguay are planning to convene a conference on Venezuela on 7 February in the Uruguayan capital of Montevideo to lay the foundation for the creation of a new dialogue mechanism that would contribute to the return of stability and peace in the country. Representatives from over 10 countries are expected to take part in the meeting. Bolivia has expressed readiness to join the initiative.

    Tags:
    political crisis, Juan Guaido, Nicolas Maduro, Evo Morales, Venezuela, Bolivia
