Two Rallies, One Place: Pro-Maduro and Pro-Guaido Protests Hit Caracas (VIDEO)

Nationwide anti-government protests are taking place in Venezuela on Saturday, as Juan Guaido, the leader of the opposition, urged demonstrators to back him to step up international pressure in a bid to force Nicolas Maduro to leave his presidential post. At the same time, Venezuela is also witnessing pro-Maduro rallies.

Pro-government rallies are taking place in several districts of Caracas, with the majority of demonstrators gathering in Plaza Bolivar.

Venezuela is also facing large-scale anti-government protests, with opposition leader Guaido having declared himself the country's interim president in a bid to oust incumbent President Nicolas Maduro.

Thousands of people have taken to the streets in several states of Venezuela to support opposition leader Juan Guaido, local media reported on Saturday.

Photos in social networks and video published by the TVVenezuela broadcaster and the Nacional portal show crowds on the streets and squares of the Venezuelan states of Zulia, Lara and Carabobo marching with banners and chanting slogans in support of Guaido.

Maduro has repeatedly blamed Washington for being behind a state coup in Venezuela. Mexico, Uruguay, and Russia were among the countries that have voiced their support for Maduro as the only legitimate leader.

Venezuela's incumbent president said in an interview to Sputnik this week that the United States had thrown its weight behind Guaido in the hope of getting its hands on Venezuelan oil reserves.

