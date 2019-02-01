Register
23:32 GMT +301 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Brazilian spiritual healer Joao Teixeira de Faria (C), known as Joao de Deus (John of God) is escorted by supporters, upon arrival at his healing center Casa de Dom Inacio de Loyola, in Abadiania, 120 km southwest of Brasilia, state of Goias on December 12, 2018.

    Brazilian Healer Praised by Oprah Enslaved 100s of Girls at Sex 'Farms' - Report

    © AFP 2018 /
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    233

    A self-proclaimed medium and “psychic surgeon”, known as John of God, was arrested in December 2018 after several women stated that he had abused them under the pretence of transferring his "cleansing" energy. Following the revelations, hundreds of women came forward, accusing him of rape, slavery and human trafficking.

    Activist Sabrina Bittencourt, whose investigation resulted in the bombshell case against 77-year-old Brazilian celebrity healer Joao Teixeira de Faria, has claimed that he kept human “farms”, where young girls were impregnated to sell their babies to childless couples abroad.

    Bittencourt has told the British outlet The Mirror that the healer kept girls and young women at his emerald mines and farms in rural Brazil. He allegedly lured destitute teenagers, who were not older than 18, there, promising them food and shelter. They were used as sex slaves, and their children are said to have been sold abroad for $20,000 – $52,000. After years in slavery, they were then allegedly murdered.

    “Hundreds of girls were enslaved over years, lived on farms in Goias, served as wombs to get pregnant, for their babies to be sold. These girls were murdered after ten years of giving birth. We have got a number of testimonies”, Bittencourt, whose organisation Coame helps abused women, said.

    Monster Healer from Brazil

    Before the recent revelations, more than 600 women from Brazil, the US, Australia, and Europe had already reported that de Faria had sexually abused them, including his own 49-year-old daughter. The assaults had allegedly been taking place since the 1980s. The age of the reported victims ranged from 9 to 67.

    The accusations against the celebrity healer, whose centre Casa de Dom Inacio de Loyola in Abadiania in rural Brazil has been a magnet for people from all over the world seeking a cure from deadly diseases and depression, have been piling up since last year.  More women started to make their claims after the first 10 victims on Brazilian TV levelled accusations that he had invited them to a “private consultation” and forced them to have sex with him.

    Followers of Brazilian spiritual healer Joao Teixeira de Faria, known as Joao de Deus (John of God), wait for their turn to be attended, at Faria's healing center Casa de Dom Inacio de Loyola, in Abadiania, 120 km southwest of Brasilia, state of Goias on December 12, 2018.
    © AFP 2018 /
    Followers of Brazilian "spiritual healer" Joao Teixeira de Faria, known as "Joao de Deus" (John of God), wait for their turn to be attended, at Faria's "healing center" Casa de Dom Inacio de Loyola, in Abadiania, 120 km southwest of Brasilia, state of Goias on December 12, 2018.

    The man was charged with rape and was arrested in December 2018, although he denies all the allegations. Before the arrest, he reportedly tried to withdraw around $9 million before surrendering to police, who also discovered suitcases with cash and stashes of emeralds in his house.

    Celebrity Endorsement Retracted

    The healer has built a reputation of being a medium over years, claiming to cure cancer and carrying out surgery without anaesthesia, but garnered international fame in 2010, after being endorsed by Oprah Winfrey. She met him and praised her experience with him as “blissful”.

    READ MORE: BBC Rape Documentary Issue to Be Discussed Between India, Company

    She wrote that she left with “an overwhelming sense of peace” in an article on her website, which is now deleted. Following the rape revelations, she distanced herself in a statement and expressed hope that justice would be served.

    Related:

    Notorious Brazilian Spiritual Healer Charged With Rape, Sexual Assault
    It's Tea, Not Drugs! Detained Brazilian Healer Appeals to Temer, Putin for Help
    Tags:
    healer, baby, rape, investigation, human trafficking, slavery, Oprah Winfrey, United States, Brazil
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Miss Rudy Ruby ties her corset prior to performing in a burlesque show in Madrid
    The Week in Pictures: 26 January - 1 February
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse