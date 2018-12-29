Notorious Brazilian Spiritual Healer Charged With Rape, Sexual Assault

Joao Teixeira De Faria became a worldwide celebrity after appearing on Oprah Winfrey’s television show in 2013, attracting thousands of people from various countries. He claimed to perform surgeries with his bare hands and without anaesthesia.

Brazilian prosecutors have charged faith healer Joao Teixeira de Faria, also known as "John of God", on four counts of rape and sexual assault. The 76-year-old man was arrested earlier this month, as numerous women from Brazil, the US, Australia, and Europe stated he had abused them during the "psychic healing" sessions.

Addressing the issue, de Faria's office strongly denied the claims, stressing that the healer had used his powers to treat thousands of people.

De Faria, who is not a medical doctor, has been previously fined and jailed for operating without a licence.