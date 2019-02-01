Pence Calls for End to Maduro Govt: Not Time for Dialogue, It's Time for Action

US Vice President Mike Pence said Friday that all options on Venezuelan political crisis are on the table, stressing that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro should not "test the resolve of the United States".

During talks with Venezuelan diplomats on Tuesday Pence said that Washington strongly supports the country's National Assembly and self-declared interim president Juan Guaido.

Another senior US official, National Security Advisor John Bolton, claimed earlier in the day that there was alleged overwhelming support among Latin American countries for a transfer of power away from Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to Juan Guaido.

Bolton also claimed Friday he and US President Donald Trump have talked several times a day about the situation in Venezuela, and there was a whole range of economic and political steps that remain to be taken, adding, however, that the Trump administration had no plans for imminent military intervention in Venezuela.

