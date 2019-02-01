Register
17:30 GMT +301 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A supporter of Venezuelan opposition leader and self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido holds a flag while taking part in a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela January 30, 2019.

    Venezuela Gets 'Ukrained'

    © REUTERS / Manaure Quintero
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    Finian Cunningham
    0 0 0

    US national security advisor John Bolton tweeted cynically this week that he “wishes” Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to take “retirement on a nice beach somewhere far away”.

    Meanwhile, in nastier tone, Washington and its Western allies have denigrated the Venezuelan government as a “mafia regime” and a “kleptocracy”. 

    These are all attempts to blackmail, intimidate and vandalize Venezuela into submitting to a criminal regime-change plan for the South American country.

    There is no doubt that what’s going on here is another criminal interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign nation by the United States and its European lackeys. And yet these arrogant actors have the cheek to accuse Russia of “interfering in Western democracies”.

    READ MORE: US to Ease Sanctions on Venezuelan PDVSA If Guaido Assumes Control — Treasury

    What is astounding though is that despite the Venezuelan manoeuvre being so blatantly obvious, the Western so-called news media have the audacity to give the orchestrated development a veneer of credibility. The abject servility of supposed Western journalism is pathetic.

    Anyone with an open mind knows that in Venezuela it is a classic demonstration of motive and means for regime change. The motive is Venezuela’s vast natural oil wealth, believed to be the biggest known reserves of hydrocarbons on the planet. Augmented to that factor is the country has been governed for the past 20 years by socialist administrations committed to developing the wellbeing of the nation, instead of pandering to Western capital. Present economic woes are due to years of American sanctions, or financial warfare. 

    As for means, the events in Venezuela are following the US playbook for regime change used in countless other countries, most notably Ukraine. 

    A supporter of President Nicolas Maduro's government holds a banner with the portraits of late Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez (L) and President Nicolas Maduro, while taking part in a march, on the anniversary of 1958 uprising that overthrew military dictatorship in Caracas on January 23, 2019.
    © AFP 2018 / Luis ROBAYO
    US and Allies Desperate for 'Bay of Pigs' Incident In Venezuela — Journalist
    Washington has bankrolled opposition groups some of which have Neo-fascist tendencies, using violence, sabotage and murder to destabilize the country. 

    The opposition figure, 35-year-old Juan Guaido, and his far-right Popular Will party have been trained by the American CIA for this very moment, according to investigative journalist Max Blumenthal. From recent obscurity, Guaido has been catapulted onto the international stage by dubious American political and media support, exalted as a “democratic champion”, even though his Neo-fascist fringe group has been involved in hundreds of killings, including against Venezuela security forces.

    READ MORE: Right to Recognize Venezuelan Leadership Lies With EU States — Mogherini

    This week, Guaido, who has declared himself “interim president”, claimed that his wife and family were “intimidated” by Venezuelan security forces. It was an unconfirmed claim, but widely aired by Western media outlets as if it were fact. Then, right on cue, the Trump White House “responded” by saying there would be “serious consequences” for the Venezuelan government of elected President Nicolas Maduro. Further on cue, Guaido then hinted he would accept US military intervention for “protection”. 

    This is a close replay of what happened in Ukraine in 2014. The elected president of that country, Viktor Yanukovych, was demonized and delegitimized by a relentless Western media campaign, while violent Neo-Nazi groups, bankrolled and trained by the CIA, were lionized as a “pro-democracy” movement.

    READ MORE: US Spy Plane Spotted Over Colombia Amid Washington-Backed Coup in Venezuela

    We only have to look at the ensuing chaos, corruption and conflict in today’s Ukraine under the rule of a Neo-fascist regime in Kiev to readily see what US-backed “democracy” translates into. 

    What Washington is doing in Venezuela is flagrantly illegal. President Maduro was duly elected last May. He appears to have the support of the majority of the population. Yet a minority opposition faction which is predominantly affiliated to the traditional ruling class has been transformed by Washington and its dutiful media into a just cause for democracy. 

    The regime change underway in Venezuela is perhaps the most brazen yet. Washington intends to confiscate financial assets belonging to the state oil company and hand over billions of dollars to opposition groups led by Guaido. This grand theft of a nation’s entire wealth and the subversion of government is being played out in front of the whole world. 

    READ MORE: EU Stance on Caracas Too Biased for Comprehensive Talks — Venezuelan Envoy

    A woman walks past graffiti which reads Gringo, respect us! in Caracas March 10, 2015. President Nicolas Maduro was seeking special decree powers from Venezuela's parliament on Tuesday in response to new U.S. sanctions, drawing opposition protests of a power-grab
    © REUTERS / Carlos Garcia Rawlins
    US to Boost Pressure on Venezuela, Cuba to Curb Russia, China in Latin America – Report
    Russia has vowed that it will do everything to support the legitimate government of President Maduro. Moscow is not alone. China, Iran, Turkey and other nations have denounced what Washington is daring to do.

    However, it is incredible how European governments and media have gone along with this American-led lynch mob to violate Venezuela. You would think after the regime-change disasters that Washington has perpetrated in Syria, Libya, Ukraine, among many other places, that there would be some pause in Western media. Not a bit of it. As soon as the regime-change plot kicked-in in Venezuela, the Western media and European governments followed suit like lapdogs to the American agenda. This is brainwashing, Pavlovian style. 

    Russia and those other countries mentioned above are commendably upholding international law and sovereign rights of nations to be not molested by external aggression. 

    Moscow has no doubt learned harsh lessons from US and European duplicity. Russia was caught out by the dirty trick of regime change in Libya. That’s no doubt why it has taken a much firmer, critical stance over Syria and Ukraine. 

    Russia is right to draw another critical line regarding Venezuela. If the US and its pathetic European minions get away with their crimes in this strategically important country, then the damage to international law will be immense. It will be open season for regime change everywhere. 

    Anyone with a sense of justice and concern for world peace knows that the imperialist bully in Washington has to be stopped. Venezuela is a moment of truth.

    The views and opinions expressed by the contributor do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    regime change, oil, Nicolas Maduro, Juan Guaido, Ukraine, United States, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From Gigi Hadid to Hillary Clinton: World Famous Women Who Wore Hijab
    From Gigi Hadid to Hillary Clinton: World Famous Women Who Wore Hijab
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse