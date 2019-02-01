Register
01 February 2019
    Venezuela's oil company PDVSA

    Venezuelan Lawmaker Refutes Claims Alleging Opposition Plans to Privatize PDVSA

    © AFP 2018 / Juan Barreto
    Latin America
    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (164)
    102

    BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) – Elias Matta, the member of the Venezuelan opposition-controlled National Assembly, dismissed claims suggesting that the opposition, which has presented its plan of the economic and social development of the country, is planning to privatize the state-owned PDVSA oil company amid escalating political impasse in the country.

    "The claims by those who will soon leave the Miraflores [Venezuelan presidential residence] about our desire to privatize PDVSA and give it to imperialists are absolutely false. PDVSA belongs to the state and all Venezuelans. This is what we would like to state", Matta told TVVenezuela broadcaster.

    Meanwhile, the head of the National Assembly, Juan Guaido, who has proclaimed himself the Venezuelan interim president, has reportedly claimed that the country has invested nearly $300 billion in oil industry, which is slightly lower than such major oil producers as Saudi Arabia, Russia and the United States, producing around 10 million barrels of oil per day.

    The opposition leader also reportedly claimed that Venezuela’s oil output stood only at around 1 million barrels per day.

    READ MORE: S&P Downgrades Rating of Venezuela’s State Oil Company PDVSA

    As far as other aspects of the opposition’s economic development program are concerned, they include steps to counter hyperinflation, according to another Venezuelan lawmaker Jose Guerra.

    "If we do not stop the hyperinflation, there will be no wages, no savings, no pensions […] In order to stop hyperinflation, we should first cut the budget deficit, while the Central Bank should stop printing fiat money. It is necessary to stop this printing machine", the lawmaker pointed out.

    Guerra added that the opposition forces were studying the experience of Germany which restored its economy after World War II.

    READ MORE: Venezuelan PDVSA Says Has Enough Fuel for Filling Stations in Crisis-Hit Country

    According to media reports, Venezuela exports some 500,000 barrels of oil to the United States, mostly to Citgo and refineries owned by Valero Energy Corp and Chevron Corp; Citgo imported the most Venezuelan crude oil in the first 10 months of 2018, followed by Texas-based Valero and California-based Chevron.

    Demonstrators clash with security forces while participating in a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government and to commemorate the 61st anniversary of the end of the dictatorship of Marcos Perez Jimenez in Tachira, Venezuela
    © REUTERS/ CARLOS EDUARDO RAMIREZ
    Venezuela Crisis: US, EU Protect Democracy Only When It Fits Their Interests – Businessman
    On Monday, Washington froze assets in US banks of Venezuelan state oil giant PDVSA worth $7 billion as part of its push to force a transition of power in the country.

    The Venezuelan economy has been struggling since the crude oil market crashed in 2014. The country’s annual inflation rate reached nearly 1.7 million percent in 2018. The United States has been piling sanctions on it to force a government transition.

    Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov slammed Tuesday such moves as a manifestation of unfair competition and interference in Venezuela's internal affairs, adding that Moscow was assessing risks for itself due to the US sanctions against Venezuela's PDVSA.

    READ MORE: Protected by Armor: US Sanctions Pose no Risk for Russia-Venezuela Ties — Maduro

    Russian oil giant Rosneft is involved in several oil extraction projects in Venezuala as part of such joint ventures as PetroVictoria, Petromiranda, Petromonagas, Boqueron and Petroperija. In addition, Russia's Gazprombank has a joint venture called Petrozamora with Venezuela's state-owned oil company PDVSA.

    Nicolas Maduro
    © Sputnik / Sergei Guneev
    Britain Calls for EU Sanctions on Venezuelan President Maduro - Reports
    On 23 January, Guaido proclaimed himself as Venezuela’s interim president and was supported by the United States and a number of other countries.

    Maduro has dubbed Guaido a "US puppet" and accused Washington, which has stated that it has all options on the table to respond to the crisis, of organizing a coup in the country.

    Maduro has been supported as the only legitimate president of Venezuela by Russia, China, Mexico, Turkey and Iran among the other countries.

    READ MORE: Venezuela to Give Russia's Rosneft Gas Field Rights

    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (164)

    Tags:
    privatization, opposition, PDVSA, Elias Matta, Juan Guaido, Nicolas Maduro, Venezuela
    Votre message a été envoyé!
