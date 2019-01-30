Venezuelan PDVSA Says Has Enough Fuel for Filling Stations in Crisis-Hit Country

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Venezuela's state-owned oil and natural gas company PDVSA said Wednesday it has enough fuel reserves to supply its 1,800 filling stations throughout the country.

"PDVSA has sufficient reserves of liquid fuel at 19 distribution plants to supply more than 1,800 service stations throughout the country", the company said in its Twitter blog.

The company stressed that, despite "the imperialist attacks," it continued to make all financial and technical efforts to maintain stable supplies of fuel in the crisis-hit country.

On Monday, the United States blocked all assets of PDVSA in its jurisdiction and imposed a ban on deals with the company. US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told reporters that by blocking PDVSA assets, Washington takes care of this company in the interests of the people of Venezuela and also takes measures to protect its own market.