Bolton Prevented Trump From Holding Dialogue With Caracas - Maduro

Maduro noted that he had made attempts to establish contacts with the US government for quite a long tome, but this has brought no results.
"For all these years, I have been trying on a personal level [to establish dialogue]. I have sent messages that reached Trump publicly, through media, in order to establish a relationship with the US government, in order to have respect and dialogue, despite the political, cultural and ideological differences between Donald Trump and Nicolas Maduro. And it seemed like the window of opportunity opened for that. But Bolton prevented Donald Trump from initiating a dialogue with Nicolas Maduro. I have the information that he has prohibited this", Maduro said.
In September, Maduro said that his possible meeting with his US counterpart Donald Trump could result in significant changes, stressind that he had enough courage to establish the respectful high-level dialogue with the United States.
In an interview with Sputnik Maduro reiterated his readiness to meet with Trump, however, such meeting, in his opinion, is unlikely to occur, because Trump's team will do everything to prevent such developments.
"At this point, I think it is difficult. I am ready to talk to Donald Trump personally, in public, in the United States or in Venezuela, wherever he wants, [and discuss] any agenda and any issues he [Trump] would like to talk about", Maduro said.
"Moreover, I am convinced that if we meet in person, it will be a different story. But I think, they [Trump's advisers] will not give us a chance. Let's be patient. For now, I think it is very difficult", Maduro added.
The United States urged Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to step down and let Guaido assume the presidency. Maduro has responded that Washington attempted to stage a coup d'etat in Venezuela and announced his decision to cut off diplomatic ties with the United States.
Bolton said last week that Trump's decision to recognize opposition leader Juan Guaido as legitimate head of state was a brave move and a clear example of how Washington leads in the world.
Meanwhile, Venezuelan Supreme Court announced its intention to conduct a full-fledged investigation into Guaido's activities and imposed a travel ban on the Venezuelan opposition leader on Tuesday. Earlier, Venezuela's Prosecutor General Tarek Saab asked the country's Supreme Court to launch this probe.
Moreover, on Friday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced appointment of Elliott Abrams, a close political ally of John Bolton, who served as the special envoy for Venezuela in the administrations of presidents Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush. Abrams was reportedly criticized for supporting Contras in Nicaragua and the El Salvador military as both were accused of major human rights abuses during military conflicts.
Last Monday, mass protests sparked across Venezuela and lasted for several days. On 23 January, Guaido declared himself the country's interim president.
In turn, Russia, Cuba, China, Turkey and Iran have given Maduro's government full support. Maduro himself called Venezuela "the victim of a US conspiracy", referring to US Vice President Mike Pence promising Guaidó "full American support" the day before he declared himself Venezuela's new leader. Maduro has also stressed that Venezuela has held recent legitimate elections and urged the European countries to withdraw their demand.
