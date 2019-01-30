Bolton Prevented Trump From Holding Dialogue With Caracas - Maduro

CARACAS (Sputnik) - White House National Security Adviser John Bolton did not allow the administration of President Donald Trump to establish a dialogue with the Venezuelan government, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro told Sputnik in an interview.

Maduro noted that he had made attempts to establish contacts with the US government for quite a long tome, but this has brought no results.

"For all these years, I have been trying on a personal level [to establish dialogue]. I have sent messages that reached Trump publicly, through media, in order to establish a relationship with the US government, in order to have respect and dialogue, despite the political, cultural and ideological differences between Donald Trump and Nicolas Maduro. And it seemed like the window of opportunity opened for that. But Bolton prevented Donald Trump from initiating a dialogue with Nicolas Maduro. I have the information that he has prohibited this", Maduro said.

READ MORE: Protected by Armor: US Sanctions Pose no Risk for Russia-Venezuela Ties — Maduro

In September, Maduro said that his possible meeting with his US counterpart Donald Trump could result in significant changes, stressind that he had enough courage to establish the respectful high-level dialogue with the United States.

© REUTERS / Ivan Alvarado Pence Expresses US Support For Guaido, Meeting With Venezuelan Diplomats - WH

In turn, Trump said he was willing to meet with Maduro, too, if this would help strengthen Venezuela.

In an interview with Sputnik Maduro reiterated his readiness to meet with Trump, however, such meeting, in his opinion, is unlikely to occur, because Trump's team will do everything to prevent such developments.

"At this point, I think it is difficult. I am ready to talk to Donald Trump personally, in public, in the United States or in Venezuela, wherever he wants, [and discuss] any agenda and any issues he [Trump] would like to talk about", Maduro said.

"Moreover, I am convinced that if we meet in person, it will be a different story. But I think, they [Trump's advisers] will not give us a chance. Let's be patient. For now, I think it is very difficult", Maduro added.

Over the past several days, Venezuela has been witnessing mass anti-government protests. Last week, Juan Guaido declared himself the country's interim president.

The United States urged Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to step down and let Guaido assume the presidency. Maduro has responded that Washington attempted to stage a coup d'etat in Venezuela and announced his decision to cut off diplomatic ties with the United States.

Bolton said last week that Trump's decision to recognize opposition leader Juan Guaido as legitimate head of state was a brave move and a clear example of how Washington leads in the world.

READ MORE: Bolton's '5,000 Troops to Colombia' Note Amid Venezuela Unrest Puzzles Bogota

Meanwhile, Venezuelan Supreme Court announced its intention to conduct a full-fledged investigation into Guaido's activities and imposed a travel ban on the Venezuelan opposition leader on Tuesday. Earlier, Venezuela's Prosecutor General Tarek Saab asked the country's Supreme Court to launch this probe.

Bolton in a statement on Tuesday denounced the Venezuelan Attorney General as "illegitimate", warning about "serious consequences for those who attempt to subvert democracy and harm Guaido".

Moreover, on Friday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced appointment of Elliott Abrams, a close political ally of John Bolton, who served as the special envoy for Venezuela in the administrations of presidents Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush. Abrams was reportedly criticized for supporting Contras in Nicaragua and the El Salvador military as both were accused of major human rights abuses during military conflicts.

READ MORE: Venezuela's Maduro Accuses John Bolton of Plotting to Assassinate Him

Last Monday, mass protests sparked across Venezuela and lasted for several days. On 23 January, Guaido declared himself the country's interim president.

© AP Photo / Fernando Llano US Should Avoid Seeking to Employ Any Military Option in Venezuela - Ex-US Envoy

The UK, Germany, France and Spain declared on Saturday their intention to recognize Juan Guaido as the country's interim president if Caracas does not announce snap presidential election within eight days.

In turn, Russia, Cuba, China, Turkey and Iran have given Maduro's government full support. Maduro himself called Venezuela "the victim of a US conspiracy", referring to US Vice President Mike Pence promising Guaidó "full American support" the day before he declared himself Venezuela's new leader. Maduro has also stressed that Venezuela has held recent legitimate elections and urged the European countries to withdraw their demand.