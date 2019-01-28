Venezuelan Soldiers March to Demonstrate Resolve Amid US Pressure - Ministry

BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - Venezuelan troops participated in a march on Monday to demonstrate their resolve amid continued US pressure on the Latin American country, the Venezuelan Defence Ministry said in a statement.

"Today, on January 28, the men and women of our valiant Armed Forces demonstrated that their morale was high in the face of continued attacks by American imperialism. Our duty is to protect Venezuela," the statement published on the ministry's Twitter account read.

READ MORE: Western-Backed Guaido Says Hopes US to Avoid Use of Force in Venezuela

The ministry also posted a video showing soldiers, led by Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez, marching on a street.

© AP Photo / Mike Groll, File Western-Backed Guaido Asks UK PM May to Reject Maduro's Request to Return Gold – Report

The statement comes after Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido, who proclaimed himself the country's interim president on January 23, has offered amnesty to soldiers if they defected from South American nation’s president Nicolas Maduro.

Maduro has accused the United States of orchestrating the coup in Venezuela and announced his decision to cut diplomatic ties with Washington, describing Guaido as US officials' puppet.

On Sunday, US National Security Adviser John Bolton said that any violence in Venezuela against US diplomatic staff, Guaido or the opposition-run National Assembly would be met with a "significant response."