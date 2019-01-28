Australia Recognizes Guaido as Venezuelan Interim President

"Australia recognises and supports the President of the National Assembly, Juan Guaido, in assuming the position of interim president, in accordance with the Venezuelan constitution and until elections are held. Australia calls for a transition to democracy in Venezuela as soon as possible," the statement read.
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro accused Washington of orchestrating a coup in the Latin American country and said that Caracas was severing diplomatic ties with Washington, asking US diplomats to leave the country within 72 hours.
READ MORE: US Accepts Guaido's Designation of Vecchio as Venezuelan Charge D'Affaires to US
However, a representative of the US State Department has told Sputnik that Washington had no plans to close its embassy in Venezuela and would continue evaluating the situation "on the ground."
