'Puppet': Maduro Claims National Assembly President 'Created by US Intelligence'

"He is a puppet, an American agent, created by… the US intelligence agencies, it is them who control him", Maduro told Venezuela's state television.
Guaido has assumed the presidency of the National Assembly last week.
Venezuelan incumbent President Nicolas Maduro will be sworn in for the second six-year term on 10 January before the country's Supreme Court and not before the National Assembly.
READ MORE: OAS Chief Not Ruling Out Military Invasion of Venezuela — Reports
Maduro won the 20 May elections which had been widely condemned as illegitimate. At a meeting in Peru on Friday, the Lima Group of Latin American countries plus Canada denounced Maduro's second term.
In December, Maduro said he had instructed the country's Armed Forces to maintain the highest level of combat readiness to defeat "imperialistic plots."
All comments
Show new comments (0)