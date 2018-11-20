Mexico Expects US to Lift Steel Tariffs Before New Trade Deal Signed - Reports

"It’s the expectation that by the time of the signing [of a new trade agreement] either a solution or a very clear track that gives enough certainty that a solution is coming," Gutierrez said, as quoted by the US newspaper McClatchyDC.
In late March, Washington imposed 25 percent tariffs on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum imports. In respect to the European Union, Mexico and Canada, this decision was put into effect on June 1
After the agreement was reached, the leaders of the three countries were given 60 days to sign it. After the deal is signed, it will need to receive approval from the countries' legislative bodies.
