Register
04:18 GMT +302 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    National flags representing Canada, Mexico, and the US are lit by stage lights at the North American Free Trade Agreement, NAFTA, renegotiations, in Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017.

    NAFTA Replacement USMCA is Mere ‘Theatrics' - Professor

    © AP Photo / Marco Ugarte
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    110

    The latest trade deal agreed upon by the United States, Mexico and Canada holds no water and is just part of a big theatrical performance, Richard Wolff, professor of economics emeritus at the University of Massachusetts Amherst and founder of the nonprofit Democracy at Work, told Sputnik.

    The agreement made between the US, Mexico and Canada is set to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), a trade policy which US President Donald Trump has long claimed is the "worst trade deal ever made." The new agreement, which Canada jumped in on over the weekend, will be known as the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

    After revealing that Canada had come into the fold with both the US and Mexico on Twitter on Sunday, Trump told reporters on Monday that the new policy wasn't just filled with cosmetic changes, but also included a set of important revisions that would benefit the US.

    ​But despite how much Trump will call the latest development a move in the right direction, it's all just part of an act to make it seem as though 45 has kept his promise on working for the American people, Wolff told Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear on Monday.

    "Faced with that enormity of what any political leader can do and, indeed, what any president of the United States can do is never more than marginal," Wolff told host Brian Becker and John Kiriakou. "This is, of course, a problem for politicians, particularly presidents, because they parade around and run for office by denouncing whatever they can find wrong with the economy and promise that they will fix it."

    Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in his office at Trump Tower, Tuesday, May 10, 2016, in New York
    © AP Photo / Mary Altaffer
    Trump’s ‘Off-the-Record’ Comments on NAFTA to Bloomberg Spread Immediately

    It's because NAFTA was a policy supported by former Democratic US Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama that Trump seized the opportunity to blame the Democrats for something he considered a setback for the American people, according to Wolff.

    Wolff went on to stress that Trump's claims against NAFTA are simply "nonsense" and that "this is all noise and shouldn't be taken seriously."

    Some takeaways from the new deal include a requirement that 75 percent of auto parts making up cars manufactured in the three countries be made in North America, and that Canada's dairy markets open to US farmers. Others revisions include a foreign exchange provision that keeps countries from manipulating each other's currencies, a raise in the minimum wage for Mexican auto workers and criminal penalties for people caught pirating movies online.

    "This is a theater whose only meaning is that there is more support in the United States for a shift to protectionism than people had thought there might be," Wolff told Becker. "That's all it is. The rest is theatrical emptiness."

    The USMCA is expected to be signed by Trump, Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto and Canadian President Justin Trudeau by the end of November.

    Related:

    No Upgraded NAFTA Deal, Talks to Continue Friday - Freeland
    NAFTA: Talks Ended When Mexico and US Came to a Bilateral Agreement – Prof
    'No Deal is Better Than a Bad Deal': Canadian PM on NAFTA Talks With US
    Economist on How Mexico Lost a Chance to Strike a Better NAFTA Deal With US
    Tags:
    USMCA, NAFTA, Canada, United States, Mexico
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    World Architecture Day: Dancing House and Violin Building Spark Amazement
    World Architecture Day: Dancing House and Violin Building Spark Amazement
    The Expanded Limited Kavanaugh Investigation
    The Expanded Limited Kavanaugh Investigation
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse