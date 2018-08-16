Register
16 August 2018
    Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (C) and his wife Cilia Flores arrive for a ceremony to celebrate the 81st anniversary of the National Guard in Caracas on August 4, 2018 day in which Venezuela's controversial Constituent Assembly marks its first anniversary. The Constituent Assembly marks its first anniversary on August 4 as the embodiment of Maduro's entrenchment in power despite an economic crisis that has crippled the country's public services and destroyed its currency. The assembly's very creation last year was largely responsible for four months of street protests that left some 125 people dead.

    Exiled Venezuelan Court Sentences Maduro to 18 Years in Prison - Reports

    © AFP 2018 / Juan Barreto
    Latin America
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Venezuelan Supreme Tribunal in exile has sentenced the country's president, Nicolas Maduro, to a prison term of 18 years and 3 months for corruption, El Nacional newspaper reported on Thursday.

    The judges announced their verdict in Colombia's Congress in the country's capital of Bogota on Wednesday, El Nacional reported.

    The court also ruled that the Venezuelan president should pay $35 million in compensation to the country's government as part of a corruption case involving Brazilian construction company Odebrecht, which reportedly gave a total of $439 million of bribes to officials in several Latin American countries between 2001 and 2016 in order to win contracts.

    In May, the exiled court terminated Maduro's presidential powers over his alleged involvement in corruption.

    In May, the exiled court terminated Maduro's presidential powers over his alleged involvement in corruption.

    In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, security personnel surround Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro during an incident as he was giving a speech in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018
    © AP Photo / Xinhua
    Venezuela Asks Peru to Hand Over Suspected Plotters of Assault on Maduro
    In July 2017, Maduro pledged to jail all Supreme Court justices who were sworn in by the National Assembly, which was controlled by the opposition. In addition, the Venezuelan authorities froze the judges' assets. Because of this, the justices were forced to flee Venezuela and eventually be sworn into office in exile in October 2017 at the Organization of American States in Washington.

    Caracas, in its turn, does not recognize the authority of the Venezuelan Supreme Court in exile.

