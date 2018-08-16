Exiled Venezuelan Court Sentences Maduro to 18 Years in Prison - Reports

The judges announced their verdict in Colombia's Congress in the country's capital of Bogota on Wednesday, El Nacional reported.
The court also ruled that the Venezuelan president should pay $35 million in compensation to the country's government as part of a corruption case involving Brazilian construction company Odebrecht, which reportedly gave a total of $439 million of bribes to officials in several Latin American countries between 2001 and 2016 in order to win contracts.
In May, the exiled court terminated Maduro's presidential powers over his alleged involvement in corruption.
Caracas, in its turn, does not recognize the authority of the Venezuelan Supreme Court in exile.
