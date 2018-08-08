Venezuela to Ask Colombia, US for Assistance in Probe Into Maduro Murder Attempt

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - The Venezuelan prosecutor's office plans to ask Colombia and the United States for assistance in the investigation of an assassination attempt on President Nicolas Maduro, Venezuelan Prosecutor General Tarek William Saab said Wednesday.

"Our prosecutors are now working on requests for mutual assistance in criminal cases to the United States and Colombia, so that they cooperate in the investigation," Saab said on television.

The mentioned murder attack took place on Saturday, when a military parade in the Venezuelan capital of Caracas attended by Maduro was hindered by what the authorities said was a killing attempt on the life of the president. Venezuela's Information Minister Jorge Rodriguez said several drones detonated close to the presidential box during Maduro's address. The president was not injured, but seven soldiers sustained wounds.

Maduro blamed the attack on Venezuelan right-wing opposition, Colombia and individuals living in the United States. Both Washington and Bogota denied any involvement in the attack.

