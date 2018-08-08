Maduro Accuses Opposition Leader Borges of Involvement in Recent Drone Attack

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - President Nicolas Maduro accused one of Venezuela's opposition leaders Julio Borges of being linked to an alleged attempt to assassinate him.

"Some evidence points at Julio Borges living in Colombia," Maduro said on Venezuela's state television.

According to Maduro, 11 individuals were offered $50 million to assassinate him.

The Venezuelan president stressed he would ask extradition of all those linked to the attack residing abroad, including Osman Delgado Tabosky living in the US state of Florida.

On Saturday, a military parade in the Venezuelan capital of Caracas attended by Maduro was interrupted by what the authorities said was an assassination attempt on the life of the president. Venezuela’s Information Minister Jorge Rodriguez said several drones detonated close to the presidential box during Maduro's address. The president was unharmed, but seven soldiers sustained injuries.

Maduro blamed the alleged attack on Venezuelan right-wing opposition, Colombia and individuals living in the United States. Both Washington and Bogota denied any involvement in the attack.