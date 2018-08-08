Maduro Accuses Opposition Leader Borges of Involvement in Recent Drone Attack

"Some evidence points at Julio Borges living in Colombia," Maduro said on Venezuela's state television.
According to Maduro, 11 individuals were offered $50 million to assassinate him.
On Saturday, a military parade in the Venezuelan capital of Caracas attended by Maduro was interrupted by what the authorities said was an assassination attempt on the life of the president. Venezuela’s Information Minister Jorge Rodriguez said several drones detonated close to the presidential box during Maduro's address. The president was unharmed, but seven soldiers sustained injuries.
READ MORE: Thousands Rally in Caracas in Support for Maduro After Assassination Attempt
Maduro blamed the alleged attack on Venezuelan right-wing opposition, Colombia and individuals living in the United States. Both Washington and Bogota denied any involvement in the attack.
All comments
Show new comments (0)