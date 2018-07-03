Register
04:26 GMT +303 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador gives a press conference in Mexico City

    Mexican President-Elect Obrador Pledges ‘Understanding’ With Trump

    © AP Photo / Marco Ugarte
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    Following his landslide victory in Mexico’s presidential election race Sunday, newly minted Mexican president-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador shared his views on Mexican-US cooperation and discussed a 30-minute phone conversation he’d just had with US President Donald Trump in a TV interview.

    Obrador spoke with the Televisa news network and also commented about his talk with Trump on Twitter.

    "Donald Trump called me and we had a thirty minute conversation," he tweeted.

    "I offered to study a comprehensive agreement, development projects, which create jobs in Mexico, and with this — decrease migration and strengthen security," the tweet read in Spanish.

    Obrador also noted that the conversation went in a respectful tone.

    ​"We are conscious of the need to maintain good relations with the United States. We have a border of more than 3,000 kilometers, more than 12 million Mexicans live in the United States. It is our main economic-commercial partner," he told Televisa.

    "We are not going to fight. We are always going to seek for there to be an agreement. […] We are going to extend our frank hand to seek a relation of friendship — I repeat, of cooperation with the United States," he added.

    This is a surprising change in tone for Amero-Mexican dialogue, which has become acerbic ever since Trump came into office in early 2017 and famously pledged not only to build a border wall between them, but also to make Mexico pay for it. During his election campaign, Trump denigrated Mexicans as rapists and criminals, and accused Mexico of "not sending their best" to the US.

    Presidential candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, of the MORENA party, shows his ballot to the press before casting it during general elections in Mexico City, Sunday, July 1, 2018. Sunday’s elections for posts at every level of government are Mexico’s largest ever and have become a referendum on corruption, graft and other tricks used to divert taxpayer money to officials’ pockets and empty those of the country’s poor
    © AP Photo / Moises Castillo
    Reports Show Lopez Obrador With Landlside Win in Mexico Election
    Obrador has managed to achieve an agreement with business leaders who have opposed him for years, now pledging to support him in loyal opposition, AP reported Monday. According to AP, they found common ground with Obrador in combating the enormous problem of bribery and corruption in Mexico.

    Obrador also hinted at the possibility of negotiation with drug cartels. Conflict between the Mexican state and the heavily armed cartels has claimed over 200,000 Mexican lives over the past 12 years.

    "We'll propose it. I'm analyzing it. What I can say is that we will leave no issue without discussion if it has to do with peace and tranquility," Obrador said last weekend.

    While many criticized Obrador for this idea, others mused that fresh ideas couldn't be worse than the old policy, which accomplished nothing.

    "For 12 years our country has undergone thousands of cycles of vengeance. It's not a bad thing to sit back and think about how more soldiers and more war will only perpetuate this," said academic Andrés Lajous, according to the Guardian.

    Related:

    Mayor of Tecalitlan Killed Day After General Elections in Mexico
    ‘Andres Manuelovich’: The Resistance Links Mexico’s New President to Russian Op
    Trump Thinks Mexico's President-Elect Will Help US With Border
    'Listen Up, Trump': Key Issues Mexico's President-Elect Poised to Deal With
    Tags:
    understanding, international relations, phone call, agreement, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, Donald Trump, Mexico, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    California in Flames: Huge Wildfires Engulf US State's South
    California in Flames: Huge Wildfires Engulf US State's South
    Auf Wiedersehen
    Auf Wiedersehen
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse