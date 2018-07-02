Register
07:56 GMT +302 July 2018
    The ballot boxes are seen at a polling station during the presidential election in Mexico City, Mexico July 1, 2018.

    Two Mexican Politicians Killed on Election Day – Reports

    © REUTERS / Alexandre Meneghini
    Latin America
    MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) (Sputnik) – Two Mexican politicians were killed on Sunday, which is an election day in the Latin American country, local media reported.

    On Sunday, Mexico held its general election, while some regions were also voting at local elections. The country was set to elect its new president, 128 members of the Senate and 500 members of the Chamber of Deputies. Candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's opponents recognized their defeat and Obrador's victory in the election.

    Incumbent President Enrique Pena Nieto from the ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) is barred from seeking re-election, as Mexican head of state is limited to a single six-year term. The election campaigns at a local level were tainted by a whopping level of violence.

    Presidential candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, of the MORENA party, shows his ballot to the press before casting it during general elections in Mexico City, Sunday, July 1, 2018. Sunday’s elections for posts at every level of government are Mexico’s largest ever and have become a referendum on corruption, graft and other tricks used to divert taxpayer money to officials’ pockets and empty those of the country’s poor
    © AP Photo / Moises Castillo
    Reports Show Lopez Obrador With Landlside Win in Mexico Election
    A member of the left-wing National Regeneration Movement (MORENA) was shot dead on Sunday in the southern state of Chiapas when he tried to prevent vote bribing, according to the Excelsior media outlet.

    Earlier on Sunday, a female member of the Labor Party was shot dead near her house in the western state of Michoacan, the Animal Politico media outlet reported.

    READ MORE: Mexican Town's Entire Police Force Arrested Over Murder of Mayoral Candidate

    Previously, Mexican consulting firm Etellekt reported that 133 politicians have been murdered ahead of the Sunday elections with 48 of them actively running for office.

    Tags:
    murder, election, Mexico
