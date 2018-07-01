Register
01:11 GMT +301 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Mexico flag

    Democratic Process: 133 Politicians Murdered in Runup to Sunday Mexico Vote

    CC0 / softed75
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A staggering 133 politicians have been murdered, purportedly by Mexico’s drug cartels, ahead of the nation’s Sunday elections.

    According to Mexican consulting firm Etellekt, between September, when candidate registration for presidential and congressional elections in Mexico were opened, and the closing of the campaign on Wednesday, at least 133 candidates or incumbent lawmakers have been killed. 

    Loud & Clear
    Big Money Tries to Stop Mexico's Most Popular Politician

    Last month, Mexico congressional candidate Fernando Puron — after promising to end crime in the region — was taking a selfie with a supporter in the northern state of Coahuila when a man walked up to him and shot him in the back of the head before quickly fading into the surrounding crowd.

    The popular young candidate died instantly, according to medical technicians called to the scene.

    Currently, 48 of the 133 victims were actively running for office. Out of those 48 killed, 28 were murdered during primary elections and 20 during the general election campaign. Only one was running for a federal office.

    "This violence has been concentrated at the local level. At least 71 percent of these attacks have been against elected officials and candidates running for office at the local level," Etellekt director Ruben Salazar told Mexican radio network Formula.

    "This is the result of very serious problems of governability at the local level," Salazar noted.

    "In the 2012 elections […] there were only nine politicians murdered and one candidate, according to our records," he said. 

    National flags representing Canada, Mexico, and the US are lit by stage lights at the North American Free Trade Agreement, NAFTA, renegotiations, in Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017.
    © AP Photo / Marco Ugarte
    'Mexico Faces Serious Economic Issues If Trump Chooses to Quit NAFTA' - Analyst

    Over 200,000 people have been murdered in Mexico since the national army began attacking known drug trafficking organizations in 2006.

    An estimated additional 30,000 are said to be missing as a result of the country's military-based anti-drug campaign.

    The political violence reveals the extent that the country's powerful drug cartels are willing to go to ensure they have a say in local government.

    According to Mexican political consultant Luis Carlos Ugalde, former head of the nation's federal electoral authority, "You have to obey orders from the hitman or cap" in Mexico.

    "If they think a politician's not going to work with them, negotiate, back down, then they kill him," Ugalde told AFP.

    Related:

    Canada's Dairy Market, not Trump or Mexico Hinders NAFTA - Top US Trade Official
    Sweden Crashes Mexico 3-0 at FIFA World Cup Match in Yekaterinburg
    South Korea Forward Son Heung-min Says He Cried After 2-1 Defeat by Mexico
    Sweden Captain Granqvist Could Quit International Football After Mexico Match
    Immigrants Report Losing Contact With Kids After Separation at US-Mexico Border
    Tags:
    drug cartels, drugs, politican killings, Mexico
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Impact Event: Tunguska Meteorite and Other Space Objects that Have Struck Earth
    Impact Event: Tunguska Meteorite and Other Space Objects that Have Struck Earth
    Thoughts, Prayers and Finger Pointing
    Thoughts, Prayers and Finger Pointing
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse