Russia to Continue Pursuing Cooperation Policy in Latin America

"We have heard everything that was said with respect to Cuba, we have made comments assessing the US policy pursued by the former state secretary [Rex Tillerson]. Let's see what Pompeo's course will be like," Schetinin said, answering a question about whether Moscow expected any changes in US policy in Latin America, in particular in relation to Cuba.
In late 2014, the United States and Cuba expressed their intention to start work on the normalization of relations between the two countries. In July 2015, Washington and Havana restored diplomatic relations. Subsequently, the two governments have signed several bilateral agreements.
However, US President Donald Trump declared the abolition of the policy of his predecessor Barack Obama aimed at the normalization of bilateral relations with Cuba in June.
