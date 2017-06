© AFP 2017/ PEDRO PARDO Fiji Islands Hit by 5.3-Magnitude Earthquake

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – An earthquake measuring 4.6 on the Richter scale occurred Wednesday in Argentina’s Catamarca province, the US Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

The epicenter of the quake, which rocked Argentina at 00:44 GMT, was located at a depth of 151.7 kilometers (about 93.8 miles), 53 kilometers (about 32.9 miles) north-west of Poman department, according to the USGS.

No information on casualties or damage from the quake has been provided to date.