Register
01:38 GMT +322 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Rio Negro (Amazon)

    Over the Hill: Amazon River Might Be Way Older Than We Thought

    © Wikipedia/ Lucia Barreiros da Silva
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    18830

    Dutch and Brazilian researchers have published new findings claiming that the Amazon River formed between 9 and 9.4 million years ago.

    Some previous estimates placed the age of Western Hemisphere's largest river at 2.6 million years, a claim that the team claims to have convincingly refuted.

    The team, whose findings were published in the journal Global and Planetary Change, studied sediment samples from a borehole originally built for oil and gas exploration 2.8 miles below sea level. They found that, during the Late Miocene Epoch – which lasted from about 23 to 5.3 million years ago – sediment and residual plant matter went through a distinct shift.

    Amazon rainforest
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Areas of Amazon Dying Due to Drought, Deforestation Could Change World Climate

    The shift was caused by a switch in the source of the water from tropical lowlands to the Andes Mountains. The borehole had been previously studied by geochemists, but the team claims to have used advanced techniques not previously utilized.

    'We were able to narrow down the age of onset of the Amazon River because we sampled the transition interval in a classical section of the Amazon submarine fan, where the sediments transported by this river are deposited and as a result accurately record its evolutionary history. We applied high resolution analytical techniques not previously performed in the region," says professor Farid Chemale, senior author from the University of Brasilia.

    Chemale claims that their findings are the last word on when the Amazon formed. One major consequence of an "old Amazon" is that it means the mighty river was there during a global cooling event that started 5 million years ago, the Plio-Pleistocene event.

    Geometric glyphs discovered in the Amazon. This one depicts a diamond.
    © Jennifer Watling
    Deforestation Reveals Mysterious Ancient Earthworks in Brazilian Amazon (PHOTOS)

    "Our new data confirm an old age for the Amazon River and also point at an expansion of grasslands during the Pleistocene that was not known before," said study lead Carina Hoorn with the University of Amsterdam's Institute for Biodiversity and Ecosystem Dynamics. 

    "Further research on land and at sea may give further answers but will require investment in both continental and marine drilling."

    Related:

    Amazon Deforestation 'Consistent Chain of Events' Caused by Economic Crisis
    Construction of $6.6Bln Transport Corridor Over Zhujiang River Begins in China
    First Polluted River in the World Discovered
    New Zealand River to Become 'Legal Person' With Full 'Human Rights'
    What Can Go Wrong? Australia Plans to Control Carp Population Using Herpes Virus
    Tags:
    geology, river, University of Brasilia, University of Amsterdam, Brazil, Amazon
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Spring Has Sprung Around the World
    Spring Has Sprung Around the World
    Trump Winery Cartoon
    Make America Great Again with Cheap Foreign Labor
    Vityaz DT-30P1: infographics
    Vityaz DT Vehicle: Specifics of Russian All-Terrain Vehicle

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok