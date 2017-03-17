Register
17 March 2017
    Mexican immigrants walk in line through the Arizona desert

    Mexico Advising Immigrants in US to Transfer Funds Out of American Bank Accounts

    © AFP 2017/ OMAR TORRES
    Latin America
    0 5810

    Mexico’s National Commission for the Protection and Defense of the Users of Financial Services (Condusef) is calling on Mexican immigrants living in the United States to transfer funds from American to Mexican or international banks.

    MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) – Since there is a possibility of massive deportations of undocumented Mexican immigrants from the United States, Condusef recommends that Mexican nationals without all the proper documentation protect their funds in order not to lose their savings, the commission said on Thursday, as cited by La Silla Rota.

    US border patrol vehicle rides along the fence at the US-Mexican border near Naco, Mexico, Sunday, Jan. 13, 2008
    © AP Photo/ Guillermo Arias
    'Exorbitantly Expensive': 24 Senators Introduce Bill to Nix Trump's Border Wall
    According to Condusef, around 66 percent of Mexican immigrants in the United States have at least one US bank account and transfer about $292 on average to Mexico every month.

    Condusef said that possible mass deportations of Mexicans from the United States could lead to US bank losses of about $159 billion.

    President Donald Trump has repeatedly ospoken against illegal immigration from Mexico. In January, he ordered the construction of a wall along the southern border of the United States. The order was part of a series of actions aimed at stopping illegal immigration and cracking down on the number of refugees resettling in the nation.

