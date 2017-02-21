Register
    WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange speaks to the media outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London in this December 5, 2011 file photo

    Assange Strikes Back: WikiLeaks Won’t Bow to Ecuador New President’s Pressure

    © REUTERS/ Suzanne Plunkett/Files
    Latin America
    Cassandra Fairbanks
    283280

    Wikileaks publisher Julian Assange is not backing down, after Ecuadorian presidential candidate Lenin Moreno declared that the publisher should cease posting information online that may influence politics in nations that are friendly with Ecuador.

    Moreno’s competitor, Guillermo Lasso, has also vowed to kick Assange out of the country’s London embassy, if he wins the runoff election.

    In a tweet on Tuesday, Assange hit back, declaring that “WikiLeaks publishes from the EU, not Ecuador, and will not respond to pressure.”

    Speaking to RT Spanish on Monday, Moreno stated, “One thing that is clear is that Assange will have to reduce meddling in the policies of the nations we have friendly relations with.”

    Moreno added, “If you invite me to your place, I shouldn’t say bad things about your friends. If you give me shelter and I enjoy your hospitality, I should also show you respect.” Moreno declared that, if he wins, conditions will be put in place for Assange to keep his asylum in the London embassy, where he has resided for over four years due to concerns about being extradited to the United States.

    Wikileaks founder Julian Assange speaks from the balcony of the Ecuadorean Embassy in London (File)
    © AP Photo/ Kirsty Wigglesworth
    Ecuador’s Opposition Presidential Candidate Promises to Kick Out Assange
    Assange entered the Ecuadorian embassy on June 19, 2012, and applied for political asylum, which was granted. Since that time, the embassy building has been encircled by police waiting to arrest and extradite him to Sweden, where he is wanted for questioning over alleged rape. Stockholm has not ruled out handing the publisher over to the United States. 

    The rape allegations come from accusations that Assange had sex with two women in Sweden, separately, but during the same month. During one of the encounters, a condom reportedly broke. When the two women learned that he had had sex with both of them, they went to the police to have him compelled to take an HIV test.

    Many groups, including the Women Against Rape (WAR) organization, have long contended that the accusations are false, and simply an effort to get Assange into Sweden, where he would likely be extradited to the United States.

