'Absolutely Unacceptable': Mexican FM Reiterates Country Won't Pay for US Wall

MEXICO (Sputnik) — Mexican Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray reiterated on Friday the country’s position that it will not pay for a border wall with the United States, the construction of which was initiated by US President Donald Trump.
“The idea that Mexico will in any way participate in the financing of a physical barrier between our countries is something absolutely unacceptable, it violates the human rights of our compatriots in the United States,” Videgaray told journalists on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, as quoted by the country’s Foreign Ministry.
The most recent estimates peg it at $21.6 billion, almost twice the $12-billion price tag Trump claimed during his campaign.
The wall, which would take at least three years to build, would be built in three phases, to cover some 1,250 miles (2,000 km) of the border, according to an internal report expected to be presented to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary John Keller. This will join the 654 miles of wall previously fortified by President George W. Bush, and will cover nearly the entire 2,000 mile border.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete THIS is a BLUNDER of TRUMP.
cast235
Because HE did NOT used proper diplomacy.
he could had brought evidence say videos, of what is going on at border, including at Mexico's side!!
There are kidnappings, rapes, drug smuggling's, human trafficking including children.
This could be negotiated . Easily.
Mexico pays the wall.
In exchange, U.S donate vehicles, arms and training , that could include temporary cash, to suppress the gangs of the border and end the THUGS.
This way MEXICO would listen, shake hands and happily agree to a deal.
Which is the reason I always say, that TRUMP and PUTIN have this in common. they always say something that even the mules at the barns begin kicking in the air.
Both are notorious for not knowing how to TALK as politicians do.
BUT, PUTIN is a GREAT loved leader in Russia. And so could become PUTIN, that could cushion U.S demise.
Poverty is rampant in U.S. Where U.N voiced concern of middle class disappearing FAST and becoming poor.
Small businesses are feeling the HEAT.
MANY are gone belly up super fast, overnight.
The minute you touch the COLA in U.S, the issues begin.
how many Rolls and exotic cars are at Mc Donald's outlets? All day? REALLY?
IS the poor the pensioners, the gov employees that buy that.
Billionaires don't need to cook IF they don't want.
I blame OBAMA for doing it to close the LOANS faucet.
BUT he was NOT the first . Who was?
Ronald Reagan.
While studying , this led to him, where HE addressed Veterans and told them of a plan, to end raises. BUT IF the COLA get to certain level there were to get ALL retroactive and a plus.
It went down the PIPE as soon as he got OFF office.
Obama introduced a system, where items, as called get replaced in the basket until a quorum is reached.
Of course this led to NO RAISES for over 4 years!! All went up. BUT the COLA, and the politicians pay checks.
MAYBE TRUMP be capable to do that, IF Washington begin to stop the , STAGE OF DENIAL.