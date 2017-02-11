Register
04:37 GMT +311 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Border Patrol agents patrol the United States-Mexico Border wall during Opening the Door Of Hope/Abriendo La Puerta De La Esparana at Friendship Park in San Ysidro, California on Saturday, November 19, 2016

    Trump’s Border Wall Now Estimated to Cost $21.6 Billion

    © AFP 2016/ Sandy Huffaker
    Politics
    Get short URL
    113010

    President Donald Trump’s proposed border wall continues to climb in cost. The most recent estimates peg it at $21.6 billion, almost twice the $12-billion price tag Trump claimed during his campaign.

    The wall, which would take at least three years to build, would be built in three phases, to cover some 1,250 miles (2,000 km) of the border, according to an internal report expected to be presented to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary John Keller. This will join the 654 miles of wall previously fortified by President George W. Bush, and will cover nearly the entire 2,000 mile border.

    The first phase would cover 26 miles of high-risk area near America's southernmost cities such as San Diego, California, and El Paso, Texas. The second phase would cover an additional 151 miles, mostly in Texas, but also around Tucson, Arizona. The third and final phase would cover 1,080 miles, in effect attempting to seal off the border.

    A worker stands next to a newly built section of the U.S.-Mexico border fence at Sunland Park, U.S. opposite the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez, Mexico
    © REUTERS/ Jose Luis Gonzalez
    Wall on US Border With Mexico 'Getting Designed Right Now' - Trump

    A DHS spokeswoman said the department does "not comment on or confirm the potential existence of pre-decisional, deliberative documents."

    Who will pay for the cost of the wall's construction and upkeep remains very much a subject of controversy, following Trump's vow that Mexico will foot the bill. Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto has repeatedly said that his country will not pay. Trump floated the possibility of taxing Mexican imports to pay for the wall.

    Bernstein Research asserts that unforeseen expenses could easily balloon costs to as much as $25 billion. While the first phase will be relatively inexpensive, at some $360 million, each successive addition will require the US government to acquire the land via eminent domain as well as through environmental waivers.

    US Agent Indicted for Killing Mexican Teen Across the Border
    © Flickr/ Aengus Anderson
    US Homeland Security Secretary Hopes Wall on Mexican Border to Be Constructed in Two Years

    An estimated 400,000 cars and 15,000 trucks cross the US-Mexico border every day, in over a million crossings. Construction must work around those daily crossings, as well.

    The DHS hopes to secure Congressional funding for the wall in April or May, and begin construction in September. If all goes according to plan, the wall could be completed just in time for the 2020 presidential election.

    Related:

    Mexican FM Not Ruling Out Possibility to Apply to UN on Planned Border With US
    Australia to Support US in Migration, Border Protection Policy
    Trump's Multi-Billion Dollar Wall to Have 'Modest Impact on US Border Security'
    Mexico Disappointed by Netanyahu's Statement About US Border Wall
    Brazil Stands With Mexico in Opposition to Trump's Border Wall
    Tags:
    government spending, border control, wall construction, Department of Homeland Security, Enrique Peña Nieto, Donald Trump, Mexico
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Dead in the Water
    Dead in the Water
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok