08:12 GMT +321 June 2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
Iran - Spain World Cup 2018

Somersaults and Vuvuzelas: Twitter Reacts to #IRASPA World Cup Game

© Sputnik / Владимир Песня
Kazan
Twitter had a fun time reacting to the World Cup game Wednesday between Iran and Spain that took place in Kazan.

The Spanish national team won the game against the Iranians, scoring a single goal in minute 54. Despite some intense moments and one truly massive pileup, the Iranian team could not put the ball in their adversary's net.

Spain's Gerard Pique, center, jumps for a header during the group B match between Iran and Spain at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kazan Arena in Kazan, Russia, Wednesday, June 20, 2018.
© AP Photo / Manu Fernandez
Diego Costa's Goal Gives Spain Hard-Fought 1-0 Victory Over Iran
Spanish forward Diego Costa scored the only goal of the game nine minutes after the break. The goal was extremely unfortunate for Iran, with a defensive clearance hitting Costa and the ball rebounding past the goalkeeper.

Iranian midfielder Saeid Ezatolahi Afagh could have had a chance to equalize the score midway through the second half, but his would-be goal was overturned after the referee consulted the video assistant referee system and found that Iran was offsides.

The match sparked some colorful reactions on social media. Some praised the players' teamwork.

​Others simply enjoyed the more awkward moments of the game.

​Just like previous games, this one had its share of forceful collisions — sometimes even involving a referee.

​This match featured a somewhat forgotten soccer sound: the roar of vuvuzelas, brought in by Iranian fans, much to dismay of many viewers.

​Some found some important life wisdom in certain moments of this game.

​And yes, we still don't know what Milad Mohammadi's roll was all about.

​Don't worry, Milad, you're not the only one who failed a somersault throw-in.

Tags:
reaction, World Cup 2018, FIFA, Iran, Russia, Yekaterinburg, Spain
