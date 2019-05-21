German MEP: 'Our Main Task: Make Germany Sovereign State, Free From EU Chains!'

While the European Parliament elections are approaching with stakes being high, German MEP and former chairman of the National Democratic Party (NPD) Udo Voigt has spoken about the party's plans for the next legislative term, as well as its priorities and concerns.

Sputnik: How would you describe the role and plans of the NPD in the EU Parliament, assuming you win a seat?

Udo Voigt: Well, as I already said, we can look back already to five years of successful political work in the European Parliament, so it is not necessary to speculate about our future plans.

In the last legislative period, it was one of the most important tasks of the NPD in the EP again and again to claim human rights – in the Federal Republic of Germany as well as in other Western countries, e.g. Greece – and to express our solidarity with the peoples of Iran, Syria, and Lebanon which are to be strangulated by US-Israel and other imperialist powers by all military and economic means.

For us, it was a matter of course to respect the plebiscite in Crimea and the request of the Crimean citizens for self-determination and connection to the Russian Federation.

On the other hand, my party is a little bit surprised, that in recent times Russian propaganda often is criticising nationalist forces in Central and Western Europe. There is no question that we will take seriously our role as a patriotic opposition party also in the next five years and that we will continue to inform our people and our voters about things which are normally in the background and kept secret.

And we will continue to provide the public with a realistic view of Russia, of Syria, Libya, and Iran. For this purpose, we will further benefit from our international contacts which we could establish in the last few years.



Sputnik: What are the main priorities of the NPD’s agenda at this time?

Udo Voigt: Our main task is to make Germany free from the EU's chains and to re-establish our country as a sovereign state. Apart from that, it is our most urgent challenge to stop the killing of our people by mass immigration.

I have to recall that I was the only member of the European Parliament who publicly ripped up the paper of the so-called Global Impact of Migration to pieces in Marrakesh in December 2018. With this in mind, I will go on fighting in the next few years together with my highly motivated staff members.

Sputnik: We have seen the German business community become increasingly concerned about the lack of qualified IT specialists, engineers and shortfalls in other vocational professions in Germany. What solutions does the NPD propose to address these concerns/issues?

Udo Voigt: Well, this is nonsense. In Germany, there is no lack of qualified specialists. This is a propaganda lie of the German government in order to win German citizens for more immigration.

If there was such a lack, there would be a self-regulation by the job market and the wages would increase dramatically in some employment sectors. But as the lack of qualified specialists doesn't exist in Germany, my party ist not forced to act against it. What we really have, is a lack of German children.

Therefore my party, the NPD, says: Germany needs German children. For this reason, we have made detailed proposals for an effective demographic policy already many years ago – so that we will not suffer from a lack of qualified specialists in future years, too.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect Sputnik's position.

Udo Voigt (67), former chairman of the National Democratic Party of Germany (NPD from 1996 to 2011), is a member of the European Parliament since 2014, where he belongs to the group of the "non-inscrits". Udo Voigt was born in the city of Viersen, then was an officer of the German Luftwaffe (Captain) and joined the NPD in 1968.