Register
18:18 GMT +321 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    German National flag. (File)

    German MEP: 'Our Main Task: Make Germany Sovereign State, Free From EU Chains!'

    © AP Photo / Gero Breloer
    Interviews
    Get short URL
    0 41

    While the European Parliament elections are approaching with stakes being high, German MEP and former chairman of the National Democratic Party (NPD) Udo Voigt has spoken about the party's plans for the next legislative term, as well as its priorities and concerns.

    Sputnik: How would you describe the role and plans of the NPD in the EU Parliament, assuming you win a seat?

    Udo Voigt: Well, as I already said, we can look back already to five years of successful political work in the European Parliament, so it is not necessary to speculate about our future plans.

    In the last legislative period, it was one of the most important tasks of the NPD in the EP again and again to claim human rights – in the Federal Republic of Germany as well as in other Western countries, e.g. Greece – and to express our solidarity with the peoples of Iran, Syria, and Lebanon which are to be strangulated by US-Israel and other imperialist powers by all military and economic means.

    For us, it was a matter of course to respect the plebiscite in Crimea and the request of the Crimean citizens for self-determination and connection to the Russian Federation.

    Leader of The League party Matteo Salvini talks during an electoral rally in Milan, Italy, Friday, March 2, 2018
    © AP Photo / Antonio Calanni
    Salvini Vows to Present 'Bill of Rights' of European Peoples After EU Election
    On the other hand, my party is a little bit surprised, that in recent times Russian propaganda often is criticising nationalist forces in Central and Western Europe. There is no question that we will take seriously our role as a patriotic opposition party also in the next five years and that we will continue to inform our people and our voters about things which are normally in the background and kept secret.

    And we will continue to provide the public with a realistic view of Russia, of Syria, Libya, and Iran. For this purpose, we will further benefit from our international contacts which we could establish in the last few years.

    READ MORE: 'EU is a Joke': European Commission Roasted Over 1984-Style Pre-Election Tweet

    Sputnik: What are the main priorities of the NPD’s agenda at this time?

    Udo Voigt: Our main task is to make Germany free from the EU's chains and to re-establish our country as a sovereign state. Apart from that, it is our most urgent challenge to stop the killing of our people by mass immigration.

    I have to recall that I was the only member of the European Parliament who publicly ripped up the paper of the so-called Global Impact of Migration to pieces in Marrakesh in December 2018. With this in mind, I will go on fighting in the next few years together with my highly motivated staff members.

    Sputnik:  We have seen the German business community become increasingly concerned about the lack of qualified IT specialists, engineers and shortfalls in other vocational professions in Germany. What solutions does the NPD propose to address these concerns/issues?

    Udo Voigt: Well, this is nonsense. In Germany, there is no lack of qualified specialists. This is a propaganda lie of the German government in order to win German citizens for more immigration.

    Members of Eurocorps military contingent hold the Europeen flag during a ceremony for Croatia's accession to the European Union on July 1, 2013, in the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France
    © AFP 2019 / FREDERICK FLORIN
    Eurosceptics May Make Significant Gains in European Parl't Elections - Reports
    If there was such a lack, there would be a self-regulation by the job market and the wages would increase dramatically in some employment sectors. But as the lack of qualified specialists doesn't exist in Germany, my party ist not forced to act against it. What we really have, is a lack of German children.

    Therefore my party, the NPD, says: Germany needs German children. For this reason, we have made detailed proposals for an effective demographic policy already many years ago – so that we will not suffer from a lack of qualified specialists in future years, too.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect Sputnik's position.

    Udo Voigt (67), former chairman of the National Democratic Party of Germany (NPD from 1996 to 2011), is a member of the European Parliament since 2014, where he belongs to the group of the "non-inscrits". Udo Voigt was born in the city of Viersen, then was an officer of the German Luftwaffe (Captain) and joined the NPD in 1968.

    Related:

    'EU is a Joke': European Commission Roasted Over 1984-Style Pre-Election Tweet
    Salvini's Alliance of European Parties Strong, May Grow After Elections - AfD
    Lega: 11 EU Right-Wing Parties to Join Salvini’s Rally Ahead of EU Elections
    'Worrying Time for European Project' - Prof on Prospects of EU Parl't Elections
    Tags:
    european elections, elections, National Democratic Party of Germany (NDP), Udo Voigt, European Union, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    At Sea and on Land: A Look at History of Pacific Fleet in Russia
    At Sea and on Land: A Look at History of Pacific Fleet in Russia
    Not So Free Market
    Not So Free Market
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse