Register
17:06 GMT +324 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    US soldiers stand near military vehicles, north of Raqqa city, Syria. File photo

    US Pulling Troops Out of Syria Due to Failed MidEast Policy - Syrian Ambassador

    © REUTERS / Rodi Said
    Interviews
    Get short URL
    160

    NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - The US policy in the Middle East has failed and is therefore the reason behind US President Donald Trump's recent decision to withdraw troops from Syria, Syrian Ambassador to India Riad Abbas told Sputnik in an interview.

    "The US projects failed in the Middle East as they cannot go more and more by this policy. Syrian forces have defeated the US followers in the ground of Syria, ie the ISIS [Daesh] groups. Our army has defeated ISIS in the ground of Syria and there is no reason for them (the US troops) to remain in the ground of Syria," Abbas said.

    READ MORE: US Envoy for Anti-Daesh Coalition Resigns Over Syria Pullout

    The ambassador emphasized that it was the Syrian government forces that eliminated the Daesh* from the country, claiming that Washington had been trying to gain a foothold in Syria using the terrorist group.

    "They can say whatever they like. But the truth is that ISIS is a part of al-Qaeda [terrorist] organization, which was created by CIA [US Central Intelligence Agency]. ISIS is an American hand in Syria and we defeated them. We defeated the armies of mercenaries led by America in our ground," Abbas stressed.

    He continued by saying he believed that French troops deployed in Syria as part of US-led anti-Daesh coalition would soon leave as well.

    "We are happy that we have achieved the victory. We will defeat all the foreigner groups present in the ground of Syria," Abbas said.

    The diplomat went on to speculate that the withdrawal of US troops had been prompted not only by pressure from Syria and its allies, including Russia, but also by the United States' desire to save its relations with Israel, as well as Turkey, which was critical of Washington's support for the mostly Kurdish opposition unit Syrian Democratic Force.

    READ MORE: Netanyahu: Israel to Boost Ops Against Iran in Syria Amid US Pullout

    "There is pressure on America from our government and our army. Further, there is pressure from our allies such as Russia to let the US follow international law… The second reason that America cannot leave their follower[s] in the Middle East. The priority for America is to save their followers like Israel and Turkey, and the US cannot go more and more to support the Kurdish people who are against the Kurdish government," Abbas said.

    Russia Plays Major Role in Syria's Reconstruction

    Shot with an extreme telephoto lens and through haze from the outskirts of Suruc at the Turkey-Syria border, militants with the Islamic State group are seen after placing their group's flag on a hilltop at the eastern side of the town of Kobani, Syria (File)
    © AP Photo / Lefteris Pitarakis
    Daesh Presence in Syria is 'Manna to US' - Veteran War Journalist
    The ambassador praised the "cordial relations" between Russia and Syria, stressing that the two countries were "on the same page" on many international issues.

    "Russian troops came to our ground at the request of our government. They are legal troops on the grounds of Syria… Russia is the main supporting country of our government, and they have to do big things together with our government. Their role in our country is very important," Abbas said.

    He also praised the contribution of Russia and other members of the BRICS bloc of emerging economies, as well as Iran, toward rebuilding Syria.

    India's Commitment

    The ambassador to India praised this country's role in helping Syria to recover after its years-long crisis.

    READ MORE: Turkey Reportedly Redeploys Troops to Border With Syria Amid US Pullout

    "We highly appreciate Indian statements on Syrian issue which called for the resolution of the problem through political process and dialogue. India is against external intervention… We welcome all Indian companies to help us rebuilt Syria," Abbas said, also praising Indian companies' participation in the latest edition of Damascus trade fair, India's support for Syria at international forums, and the Indian prime minister's initiative to provide 1,000 scholarships to Syrian students.

    He added that while there was no military cooperation between the two countries, their civil cooperation was highly appreciated.

    "In a political way, Indian government supported our government in the UN. In an economical way, Indian government send public companies to help Syria in the reconstruction. There is a mutual relation between the two countries in the civil issues only, we are not cooperating on military issues," he said.

    In conclusion, Abbas voiced his commitment to strengthening ties with India.

    *Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS), al-Qaeda are terrorist groups banned in Russia

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Daesh Presence in Syria is 'Manna to US' - Veteran War Journalist
    France Reportedly Promised Kurdish SDF Support Amid US Withdrawal from Syria
    Pullout of US Troops From Syria Should Be ‘Catalyst for Peace’ - Iraqi President
    Tags:
    US troops, Daesh, Syria, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Back in the USSR: How People Used to Ring in the New Year
    Back in the USSR: How People Used to Ring in the New Year
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Santa Claus - 2018
    Main Gift Giver
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse