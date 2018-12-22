US Envoy for Anti-Daesh Coalition Reportedly Resigns Over Syria Pullout

Brett McGurk, the US ambassador to the coalition fighting the Daesh terror group, has resigned in protest to US troops being withdrawn from Syria, the AP news agency reported Saturday, citing an anonymous official, who had seen his resignation letter, allegedly submitted to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Earlier this month, McGurk reportedly stated it would be "reckless" to believe that Daesh was defeated, and therefore, US forces must stay in the country in order to oppose terrorists.

The official was appointed to the post by President Barack Obama in 2015 and later retained by Trump. According to AP, he claimed in the resignation letter that the withdrawal of US forces will create the conditions that gave rise to Daesh in the past.

Earlier this week Trump announced plans to pull 2,000 US troops out of northern Syria, where they have been backing the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). The president has also reportedly ordered the withdrawal of about half of the 14,000 US troops in Afghanistan.

* Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/IS/Islamic State) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia