Register
21:54 GMT +312 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A bullet hole seen on the window of a cafe located near the area where the assailant of a knife attack was shot dead by police officers, in central Paris, Sunday May 13, 2018

    Ex-Intel Officer on France Shooting:Easy for People to Get Illegal Weapons in EU

    © AP Photo / Thibault Camus
    Interviews
    Get short URL
    110

    French police have identified the suspect in the Strasbourg shooting as 29-year-old Cherif Chekatt. Earlier, a spokeswoman for Germany’s criminal police said the suspect was deported to France in 2017 and was known as a radical Islamist.

    Following the incident, the French interior minister said that France would raise the security threat level and strengthen border control, as well as counter-terrorism measures.

    Sputnik discussed this with Philip Ingram, a former senior British intelligence and security officer.

    A policeman patrols in the rue des Grandes Arcades in Strasbourg, eastern France, after a shooting breakout, on December 11, 2018.
    © AFP 2018 / SEBASTIEN BOZON
    Three Killed, Gunman on the Run: What We Know About Strasbourg Christmas Market Shooting
    Sputnik: It's always a divisive question, especially for the next of kin where they've lost people, when the police state that they were aware of this person, but then they're allowed to go on to enact some of these atrocities. It's a delicate one to discuss and police, especially when they're reportedly known to the security services. What can you add to that?

    Philip Ingram: It's very difficult indeed. The police will have their monitoring lists. In the UK, there're 700 active investigations against 3,000 people. Those 3,000 people are on the watch list. There're another 20,000 people of interest in the UK; France has even bigger numbers. The resources that are needed to monitor these people are only finite; there's not enough to monitor all of them.

    What happens is they will be risk assessed; and you need a very joined up intelligence and security machinery to be able to risk assess people properly. France, unfortunately, doesn't have as joined up intelligence and security machinery as the UK and the US have.

    READ MORE: First Picture of Strasbourg Shooting Suspect Circulated in Local Media

    Sputnik: How does a person flagged by intelligence agencies and listed as a potential security threat obtain a weapon? What laws are there between member states that regulate weapon possessions?

    French police officers stand guard near the scene of a shooting on December 11, 2018 in Strasbourg, eastern France.
    © AFP 2018 / Abdesslam MIRDASS
    WATCH Aftermath of Strasbourg Christmas Market Shooting
    Philip Ingram: He almost certainly will have had an illegal weapon. Reports suggest that it was an AK-47. Whilst you can legislate, regulate and license legal weapons, it's very difficult to stop people from getting illegal weapons. Unfortunately, through mainland Europe there're an awful lot of illegal weapons around, both within criminal networks and terrorist networks. A lot of these weapons have come from wars in former Yugoslavia, they've come from former Eastern European countries; they've found their way into the society and are hidden there. It's too easy for people to get hold of them; that's the big problem.

    Sputnik: Some experts have noted that the problem for security services in many of these European countries appears to be the gap between surveillance of members and criminal terrorist extremist nexus and prosecuting perpetrators for crimes, such as acquiring the guns and illegal firearms. How accurate is that opinion?

    Philip Ingram: It is accurate; there is a real problem. The end of 2015 attacks in Paris, there was a parliamentary commission in the French parliament that highlighted a global failure in French intelligence. And part of the problem is that there're so many different agencies; there're 9 different intelligence agencies, there're 2 national police forces — one working for the Ministry of Interior and the other one working for the Ministry of Defence; then you've got the local police forces. Passing information between all of them really doesn't happen in a joined up way; there're huge rivalries. We have actually seen the gendarmerie and the police national fighting against each other in the streets in Paris a couple of years ago.

    READ MORE: Strasbourg Gunman Shouted 'Allahu Akbar', Was Injured During Attack — Prosecutor

    So, you don't get that level of cooperation; and without that level of cooperation, it's very difficult to keep a handle on individual extremists that are around in different areas, especially if they are just on the radar. There's nothing to suggest that they're going to get imminently involved in an attack. And this individual was to be arrested that morning for criminal activity, but he wasn't in his apartment as I understand.

    Sputnik: What can you tell us in terms of the strategy moving forward in these EU countries? Obviously, the weakness is the freedom of movement between Schengen states and the EU countries where the borders are open. With the history of those terrorist attacks both in the UK and mainland Europe, there have been certain patterns of activity in terms of these migrants and Muslim terrorists perpetrating these acts. Has anything moved forward? Has there been any advancement in terms of intelligence or ways of prohibiting certain activities since these activities, especially that of 12-18 months ago, both in Europe and the UK, where there was a cluster of these events? Is there any movement forward?

    Philip Ingram: We have to remember that this individual wasn't someone to come up with the refugees; he was Strasbourg-born, he had been in prison in Germany and extradited from Germany back to France. He was given a fiche S, which is a flag saying that he is eligible for surveillance because people were worried about the radicalization that he'd gone through whilst he was in prison in Germany.

    A policeman stops cars on highway 44 at a checkpoint in the Aachen, Germany
    © AP Photo / Marius Becker
    Berlin Tightens Security at Christmas Fairs After Strasbourg Shooting - Reports
    But it's the international organizations, Europol and Interpol, that are at the forefront of maintaining intelligence databases that can be shared amongst different countries and tracking the different terrorists that are there. Part of the problem with international organisations is the rules in different countries and what can be fed in and what can be taken out is often very difficult.

    And if you don't have a joined up intelligence and security organization in your own country, it's very difficult then to join that in properly to what is going on internationally. France doesn't have a joined up intelligence and security apparatus in the same way that the UK does through its joined terrorist analysis centre where all of the different agencies sit down together in one place and talk threats on a daily basis.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    investigation, shooting, Strasbourg, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Save the Last Dance for Me: International Kremlin Cadet Ball
    Save the Last Dance for Me: International Kremlin Cadet Ball
    Who Wants a Job? Anyone … Mueller?
    Who Wants a Job? Anyone … Mueller?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse