Strasbourg Gunman Was Known in France as Radical Islamist - German Police

3 people were killed and at least 13 others wounded in a shooting near the famous Christmas Market in Strasbourg on Tuesday. French authorities have launched a manhunt, as the suspect managed to escape.

Anonymous police officials told the AP news agency on Wednesday that the man who carried out the shooting in Strasbourg was 29-year-old Cherif Chekatt. They added that his apartment had been searched by police just a few hours before the tragic incident in an investigation into a case of attempted murder. The suspect was reportedly already wanted for armed robbery prior to the shooting.

WATCH Aftermath of Strasbourg Christmas Market Shooting

In the meantime, commenting on the attack, a spokeswoman for Germany’s BKA criminal police stated that the recent shooting was committed by a man who was known to French authorities as a radical Islamist. According to her, the man was imprisoned in Germany in 2016 and 2017 on theft charges and later deported to France.

Addressing the situation, French police have raised the security level to “emergency attack” and strengthened border controls, as well as reinforced surveillance at all Christmas markets “to avoid the risk of copycat attacks”.