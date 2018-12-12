Strasbourg Gunman Was Known in France as Radical Islamist - German Police

Anonymous police officials told the AP news agency on Wednesday that the man who carried out the shooting in Strasbourg was 29-year-old Cherif Chekatt. They added that his apartment had been searched by police just a few hours before the tragic incident in an investigation into a case of attempted murder. The suspect was reportedly already wanted for armed robbery prior to the shooting.
Addressing the situation, French police have raised the security level to “emergency attack” and strengthened border controls, as well as reinforced surveillance at all Christmas markets “to avoid the risk of copycat attacks”.
