First Picture of Strasbourg Shooting Suspect Circulated in Local Media

Two police officials have identified the suspected Strasbourg gunman as 29-year-old Cherif Chekatt. A photograph — reportedly of the suspect — has emerged on local media although it is unclear where and when it was taken.
I am shocked! Just shocked! French authorities now confirm that #Strasbourg terrorist (#CherifChekatt) was a radicalised Islamist, who was known to French (and German) intelligence services. [via Reuters] pic.twitter.com/wva0tCLYAO— Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) December 12, 2018
READ MORE: Strasbourg Gunman Shouted 'Allahu Akbar', Was Injured During Attack — Prosecutor
One police source said Chekatt's criminal record mentions 25 judicial cases, including several serious cases of robbery.
Chekatt was still on the run on Wednesday after he fired gunshots near the famous Christmas market of Strasbourg, killing three and wounding at least 13.
#strasbourg gunman Cherif Chekatt, 29 yelled Allahu Akbar' as he opened fire.— Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) December 12, 2018
He is being hidden & sheltered by an entire community who support his actions.
Many will know where he is. They simply aren’t telling. pic.twitter.com/uCzYhts7kA
The shooting occurred on Tuesday close to the world-famous Christmas market near one of Strasbourg's central squares. According to the French Interior Ministry, three people were killed as a result of the shooting near, while another 13 were injured. The shooter is still at large. Media reported that the suspect was a 29-year-old native of Strasbourg, who was previously convicted for an armed attack.
According to the French Interior Ministry, 350 police and military officers were deployed to search for the gunman.
