First Picture of Strasbourg Shooting Suspect Circulated in Local Media

France has been struck by terrorism once again, as a gun attack in Strasbourg left three people dead and several injured, Paris public prosecutor Remy Heitz said Wednesday.

Two police officials have identified the suspected Strasbourg gunman as 29-year-old Cherif Chekatt. A photograph — reportedly of the suspect — has emerged on local media although it is unclear where and when it was taken.

​One police source said Chekatt's criminal record mentions 25 judicial cases, including several serious cases of robbery.

The official said his apartment was searched by police on Tuesday morning — hours before the shooting — in an investigation for attempted murder. He was not at home at the time.

Chekatt was still on the run on Wednesday after he fired gunshots near the famous Christmas market of Strasbourg, killing three and wounding at least 13.

​The shooting occurred on Tuesday close to the world-famous Christmas market near one of Strasbourg's central squares. According to the French Interior Ministry, three people were killed as a result of the shooting near, while another 13 were injured. The shooter is still at large. Media reported that the suspect was a 29-year-old native of Strasbourg, who was previously convicted for an armed attack.

According to the French Interior Ministry, 350 police and military officers were deployed to search for the gunman.