Register
20:20 GMT +319 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Crosses

    Missionaries of Charity Being Harassed for Social Activism: Indian Catholic Body

    CC0 / Pixabay
    Interviews
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A former head of India’s Catholic Union said he smelled a conspiracy in the way St. Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity orphanages have been raided following a case of child trafficking in Jharkhand. He said that it is not right to pin the responsibility on all Christians.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — The Indian government is inspecting all child-care homes run by the Missionaries of Charity, a Catholic order of nuns founded by St. Teresa of Kolkata. The move by the Ministry of Women and Child Development comes amid reports of several children allegedly being sold by an employee of Nirmal Hriday, a home for unwed mothers run by the Missionaries of Charity in the eastern state of Jharkhand. The government has thus made it mandatory for all child-care and adoption centers to register with the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) within a month.

    READ MORE: India to Probe Child's Murder by American Foster Father

    The case pertains to the arrest of two persons in the first week of July — a nun at Nirmal Hriday, Jharkhand, and an employee. The arrests were made after a couple allegedly complained to the police that the nun and her accomplice had taken back a baby boy they had allegedly sold to the couple a few days prior. Another employee of the child-care home is also under investigation.

    Baby hand
    CC0
    Nun Accused of Selling Babies in Charity Home Established by Mother Teresa
    The Missionaries of Charity has clarified that it was the employee's fault and that the nun had nothing to do with the sale of the child, but had instead intervened to ensure that the child was brought back to the shelter. 

    Sputnik contacted John Dayal, a former president and official spokesperson of the Indian Catholic Union, to discuss the matter.

    Sputnik: What is your take on the case?

    John Dayal: The entire Christian community of India cannot be blamed for a single incident. It would amount to the posthumous criminalization of the global icon St. Teresa, a Nobel laureate, but perhaps more importantly, an Indian citizen given its highest civilian honor of Bharat Ratna. There seems to be a sinister ploy behind the inquiry into every center run by the sisters of the Missionaries of Charity across the country caring for abandoned infants, unwed mothers, homeless women and the sick and dying. 

    Sputnik: Are you alleging a design into the whole case?

    Christmas tree
    CC0
    Missionary Schools are Not Conversion Hubs, Says Indian Catholic Body
    John Dayal: Religious nationalists, the Hindutva groups as they are known, have accused St. Teresa's Missionaries of Charities and indeed the entire church in India of forcible conversions to Christianity, massive trafficking in children and other crimes. They have also resurrected a rejected chant of the Vatican's interference in Indian political affairs.

    READ MORE: Hindu Group Warns Schools Against Celebrating Christmas in India

    Sputnik: What do you think it is that antagonizes the nationalists?  

    John Dayal: St. Teresa, in particular, and the church, in general, have been a thorn in the side of land mafias because of their efforts to pressurize the governments to change the environment and land laws to help transfer forest tracks to corporate groups and business houses. The missionaries work with the marginalized in education, health and empowerment [and] have also made the tribals and Dalits stand up to usury and exploitation. We have called on state and union governments to stop this, and take action against groups and mobs that attack nuns, priests, and Christian organizations.

    The views and opinions expressed by John Dayal in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

     

     

     

    Related:

    Saudi Wahhabi Missionaries and Arab Donors 'Active in Kosovo,' Germany Admits
    Three US Mormon Missionaries Injured in Belgium Attacks
    Ebola Infected US Missionaries Treated With Experiential Drugs
    Pentagon Used Missionaries as Spies to Penetrate North Korea
    Tags:
    Hindus, religious groups, Arrest, Child Trafficking, missionaries, Christians, conspiracy, campaign, accusations, Catholic Church, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Summer Heat and Bikini Babes: Highlights of Miami Swim Week 2018
    Summer Heat and Bikini Babes: Highlights of Miami Swim Week 2018
    ‘We’re Live, With Fear Mongering and False Equivalencies
    ‘We’re Live, With Fear Mongering and False Equivalencies’
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse