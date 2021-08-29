Tweeps Rejoice as India's Bhavina Patel Wins Historic Silver Medal at Tokyo Paralympics

Table tennis player Bhavina Patel was diagnosed with polio when she was one year old.

Indians erupted in joy on Twitter after Bhavina Patel won the silver medal in table tennis at the Tokyo Paralympics on Sunday. Patel won the medal after losing to China's Zhou Ying in the final of the women's singles Class 4 event.

She had earlier reached the final by defeating world No. 3, China's Miao Zhang on Saturday.

"I was slightly nervous during the match today. I couldn't implement my game strategy well. Next time, I will surely give my best. I'm happy that India has created history by winning a silver medal in table tennis at Paralympics. I dedicate this silver medal to my country. I want to thank my coach, family members and friends for their constant support", Patel said.

Immediately after her win, congratulatory messages poured in from politicians, athletes, and many others.

India's President Ram Nath Kovind took to Twitter to congratulate Patel on her historic achievement.

Bhavina Patel inspires the Indian contingent and sportslovers winning silver at #Paralympics. Your extraordinary determination and skills have brought glory to India. My congratulations to you on this exceptional achievement. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 29, 2021

​Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Patel and addressed her, wishing her the very best for her future endeavours. PM Modi also told her that she has made history.

The remarkable Bhavina Patel has scripted history! She brings home a historic Silver medal. Congratulations to her for it. Her life journey is motivating and will also draw more youngsters towards sports. #Paralympics — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 29, 2021

The Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) chief and first Indian woman to win a medal in the Paralympic Games, Deepa Malik, also congratulated Patel.​

Our Silver Smiles And here's the SILVER... Passing on the baton to a woman athlete on a wheelchair #BhavinaPatel !! Exceptionally proud moment! India wins its first medal at #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics , proudly presenting our #silvergirl pic.twitter.com/iAbNQIQyXJ — Deepa Malik (@DeepaAthlete) August 29, 2021

What a wonderful news for all of 🇮🇳 on #NationalSportsDay. Congratulations on the silver medal @BhavinaPatel6. This is a historic achievement!



Every medal we win will inspire millions into the sport, & sow the seeds for more medals in future. Good start for us at #Paralympics . pic.twitter.com/4f0pz0hKuc — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 29, 2021

Congratulations to Bhavina Patel for winning the #Silver . India applauds your achievement. You’ve done the nation proud. #TokyoParalympics pic.twitter.com/WcsI64JEFu — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 29, 2021

​Congress Party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted in Hindi: “Bhavina Patel ji, the whole country is proud of you. Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes for winning the silver medal in table tennis at the Tokyo Paralympics with your splendid and historic performance”.

भाविना पटेल जी पूरे देश को आप पर गर्व है।



अपने शानदार एवं ऐतिहासिक प्रदर्शन से टोक्यो पैरालम्पिक के टेबल टेनिस में रजत पदक जीतने पर हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं।#Paralympics pic.twitter.com/CektrcHrJ6 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) August 29, 2021

Heartiest congratulations Bhavina Patel on winning the Silver medal in #ParaTableTennis.



Your success defines your hardwork & dedication. Your victory became the benchmark of motivation. #Paralympics pic.twitter.com/IqmWhKUWMk — Parshottam Rupala (@PRupala) August 29, 2021

India wakes up to a Silver medal on the occasion of National Sports Day!



Bhavina wins #IND 1st Medal at #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics !



An amazing start to the Paralympics!@Bhavina59068010 clinched the Silver🥈becoming the first Indian woman to do so in Para TT!#Praise4Para pic.twitter.com/Cm2HezBD0k — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 29, 2021

On #NationalSportsDay India strikes first medal at the #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics as Bhavina Patel won silver medal in Table Tennis and made India proud 🇮🇳

Congratulations #BhavinaPatel ! #Cheer4India https://t.co/7hpF9KlBcb pic.twitter.com/zIEwii4xqW — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 29, 2021

Congratulations @BhavinaPatel6 on winning the silver medal for #TeamIndia at the #Paralympics.



A proud moment. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) August 29, 2021

Fantastic performance by @BhavinaPatel6 to bag a silver and open India's account in the #Tokyo2020 @Paralympics. Wonderful show of skill and mental resilience. Extremely proud! #Praise4Para — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) August 29, 2021

Congratulation Bhavina Patel, we are all proud of you and you made the National sports day more sweeter 😍 #beyondthelimit #Paralympics #Silver #tabletennis pic.twitter.com/yGTzUfRPE4 — sreejesh p r (@16Sreejesh) August 29, 2021

If you want it, no one can stop you! Many congratulations #BhavinaPatel 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/sONKIFV3qa — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 29, 2021

Glory, once again! Take a bow, Bhavina Patel, for winning silver with a stellar performance at #TokyoParalympics 2021! pic.twitter.com/GkF5yTQCgZ — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 29, 2021

​Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia, who won a bronze medal in the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics, also hailed Patel, tweeting in Hindi: “Is there a better way to celebrate National Sports Day? Congratulations #BhavinaPatel. The whole country is proud of you”.