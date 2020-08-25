Crime Meter Running at Twice the Speed: Priyanka Gandhi Slams Uttar Pradesh State Chief

Congress party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused the government of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday of hiding incidents of crime in the State, as she launched a blistering attack on State Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the spike in crimes.
"The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's government talks of speed and the crime meter is running at twice the speed," Priyanka Gandhi, a key Congress politician in Uttar Pradesh (UP), tweeted in Hindi.
Sharing an image representing crime meter in Uttar Pradesh as the proof to her accusations, Priyanka, daughter of Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi, said: “This is the crime meter of only two days in UP.”
यूपी के सीएम सरकार की स्पीड बताते हैं और अपराध का मीटर उससे दोगुनी स्पीड से भागने लगता है।— Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) August 25, 2020
प्रत्यक्षम् किम् प्रमाणम्
ये यूपी में केवल दो दिनों का अपराध का मीटर है। यूपी सरकार बार-बार अपराध की घटनाओं पर पर्दा डालती है मगर अपराध चिंघाड़ते हुए प्रदेश की सड़कों पर तांडव कर रहा है। pic.twitter.com/vaN3J5wG2T
The sister of another vocal Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka has been drawing public attention towards rising crime rates in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Uttar Pradesh under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath.
She recently shared a news clipping of the killing of a local elected representative in the State, saying criminals in Uttar Pradesh state threaten the constitution and the rule of law.
The annual report of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) projects a grim picture in Uttar Pradesh. The largest Indian state topped the list in terms of the biggest number of crimes committed against women and children, followed by Maharastra. The state recorded 59,445 cases against women, including 4,322 rape cases in 2018.
