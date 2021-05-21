Register
12:32 GMT21 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    FILE PHOTO: India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering before flagging off the Dandi March, or Salt March, to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence, in Ahmedabad, India, March 12, 2021.

    Watch Narendra Modi Hold Back Tears While Remembering Tens of Thousands of Indians Killed by COVID

    © REUTERS / AMIT DAVE
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    101
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/15/1082958050_0:85:2811:1666_1200x675_80_0_0_f64690c2aa51521ec10ef2fa0f9cccfe.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202105211082955624-watch-narendra-modi-hold-back-tears-while-remembering-tens-of-thousands-of-indians-killed-by-covid/

    Long lines of heartbroken Indians awaiting their turn to perform last rites for their loved ones outside crematoriums are among the most devastating moments to grab headlines as the nation battles a second wave of COVID-19.

    A visibly emotional Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a hard time finding the right words to pay tribute to the tens of thousands of Indians who have lost their lives fighting coronavirus, as he thanked frontline workers during a video conference with health personnel in Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

    "This virus has ... snatched many loved ones from us. I pay my humble tribute to them and I express my condolences to the families who lost people", Modi said taking long pauses, gulping in air and trying to hold back tears.

    A video of the teary-eyed Modi went viral within minutes.

    Some Indians, who have been brutally criticising the Modi government over its percieved ill-preparedness and mismanagement of the second COVID wave, called out the prime minister for pulling off a theatrical drama before the public.

    Slamming Prime Minister Modi for shedding "crocodile tears", some netizens noted that he and his party were involved in organising massive public rallies in four states and one union territory during legislative assembly polls held between March and May. 

    Many Indians also mocked the PM, suggesting he should be nominated for an Oscar.

    ​India confirmed 259,591 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 26,031,991. The public has been infuriated with the Modi government since the outbreak of the second COVID-19 wave, especially after the daily death toll crossed 4,000, with many accusing the BJP of failing to tackle the crisis.

    Patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are seen inside the ICU ward at Holy Family Hospital in New Delhi, India
    © REUTERS / DANISH SIDDIQUI
    After Oxygen Shortage, Many Hospitals in Delhi to Reduce Beds, Stop Admissions
    Hospitals in big cities like New Delhi and Mumbai had to seek help on social media, as their facilities were running out of oxygen, drugs, and medical equipment. Some cities, including New Delhi, ran out of cremation grounds, and piles of dead bodies were cremated in parking lots.

    Prime Minister Modi's government also drew much flak for letting Hindu devotees gather for a religious congregation, Kumbh Mela, in Haridwar, with photos and videos of hundreds of people bathing in the holy Ganges River as part of the festival going viral on social media. The Kumbh gathering was criticised as a superspreader event after thousands of attendees tested positive for coronavirus.

    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, Narendra Modi, Narendra Modi, Indians, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    D for Denim: How Jeans Have Become The World's Most Popular Leggings
    D for Denim: How Jeans Have Become The World's Most Popular Leggings
    Ghost of Administration Past
    Ghost of Administration Past
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse