Blocked Highways, Broken Bridges Due to Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc in India’s Uttarakhand - Video

Due to incessant rainfall in India's Uttarakhand state, two national highways - the Rishikesh-Gangotri (NH 98), and Rishikesh-Badrinath (NH 58) - have been blocked after landslides struck the roadways on Saturday causing major destruction of property and traffic disruption.
In videos circulating on the internet, people are seen risking their lives while travelling as highways are blocked with boulders and rubbles all around.
Iva Ashish Srivastava, Tehri Garhwal District Magistrate told the media: "NH 58 and 94 are closed, the situation is bad in the alternate routes too. Only one route is functional for now".
"Efforts are underway to clear the routes. The officers concerned are present at the spot and making continuous efforts", he added.
भारी बारिश का कहर, टिहरी गढ़वाल (Tehri) जाने के लिए आगरा खाल (Agrakhal) के बाद फकोट (Fakot) में रोड पूर्ण रूप से कट गई है,— Uttarakhand - Land Of Gods (@UttarakhandLOG) August 27, 2021
A section of road on #Rishikesh-#Gangotri National Highway, NH-94 near Fakot in #Uttarakhand's #Tehri Garhwal was damaged on Friday due to incessant rain. pic.twitter.com/lvoWqFQe0b
WATCH | NH 94 and NH 58 in the Tehri Garhwal district of Uttrakhand has been blocked due to boulders and rubbles following heavy rainfall. Visuals from Phakot (27.08.2021) pic.twitter.com/ItD2zHM4QO— Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) August 28, 2021
On Friday, a bridge connecting the cities of Dehradun and Rishikesh collapsed into the Jakhan River near Ranipokhari village due to heavy rains.
In a viral video, two trucks and some small vehicles can be seen stranded on the debris amid the heavy flow of the river after the highway collapsed.
Bridge connecting Rishikesh-Haridwar collapsed in #Dehradun after heavy rainfall.— CA Ashutosh Soni (@CA_AshutoshSoni) August 27, 2021
When will govt fix the accountability of contractor & engineer who made the bridge?
These regional MLAs has rotten the whole system of infrastructure from their cut policy.pic.twitter.com/MfubLZDWP2
Water levels have also increased in rivers causing flooding in the nearby villages.
A team of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rescued 20-30 villagers and helped them cross a raging river in Tauli Bhud of Vikasnagar on Friday.
देहरादून के विकासनगर के तोली भूड़ में वैकल्पिक साधनों की सहायता से बनाए पुल से ग्रामीणों को सुरक्षित पार कराते SDRF के जवान।#UttarakhandPolice #RESCUE pic.twitter.com/GfIhSQBr1t— Uttarakhand Police (@uttarakhandcops) August 27, 2021
उत्तराखंड में तबाही की बारिश ।— AMIT CHOUDHARY (@amitchoudhar_y) August 28, 2021
कई मार्ग बंद , पुल टूटा , #Uttarakhand #rain pic.twitter.com/iiLYJPk8wr
Very heavy downpour has caused waterlogging in several parts of the state, damaging roads and other infrastructure.
Scenes at Maldevta a popular picnic spot in #Dehradun #Uttarakhand #India.#TBTweets pic.twitter.com/XUdIvEvlJF— Tushar Bedi (@tusharbedi) August 28, 2021
Uttarakhand state Chief Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted an on-site inspection of Sahastradhara-Maldevta road which had caved in following a rise in the water level of the river.
भारी बारिश के कारण क्षतिग्रस्त सहस्त्रधारा-मालदेवता मार्ग का स्थलीय निरीक्षण करते हुए स्थानीय लोगों से मुलाकात की तथा क्षतिग्रस्त भाग को जल्द ठीक करवाने हेतु जिलाधिकारी को निर्देश दिए।— Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) August 27, 2021
इस दौरान माननीय विधायक श्री उमेश शर्मा काउ भी साथ रहे। pic.twitter.com/ZbOleAuf16
The Indian Meteorological Department has warned of minor to medium landslides and rockfalls in vulnerable hilly areas due to heavy rainfall that has been predicted to be continued on Saturday and Sunday.
