Lorry-Covered Bridge Collapses Into River in India's Uttarakhand - Videos

In recent months, several parts of India have witnessed torrential downpours as part of the monsoon season. The state of Uttarakhand, which is up in the Himalayas, has been particularly badly hit by heavy rains, causing major loss of life and property in various incidents.

A bridge connecting the cities of Dehradun and Rishikesh collapsed into the Jakhan River near Ranipokhari village on Friday as heavy rains continued to lash parts of Uttarakhand state.

The incident occurred as two trucks and some small vehicles were crossing the bridge. One truck capsized and other vehicles are stranded on the debris, struggling with the flow of the swollen river, the Financial Express reported. A couple of cars were also washed away after the bridge collapsed.

There have been no immediate reports of any casualties and rescue operations are underway.

Heavy rainfall and raised water levels in the river are suspected to have caused the accident because of pressure on the infrastructure.

Video clips emerging from the site show a huge, central chunk of the bridge missing. A driver from one of the fallen trucks can be seen running towards safety.

Uttarakhand Police have diverted all traffic from the route and posted the following tweet in Hindi: "A part of the bridge over Jakhan River at Rani Pokhari on Dehradun-Rishikesh road has collapsed because of heavy rain and the strong current of water. The public is requested please not to use the above route and find alternative routes," Uttarakhand Police said in a tweet in Hindi.

Back in July, a part of the vast Nanda Devi glacier broke off, triggering an avalanche and flooding in the region. As many as 125 labourers working on a nearby construction site were reported dead or missing.

A similar incident was reported in August when a glacial burst in high mountains triggered an avalanche and flood in the Alaknanda River system. The accident washed away hydroelectric stations and five bridges. More than 200 people were reported missing.

Several experts have warned Indian authorities against any more infrastructure and construction projects in the Himalayan regions fearing an increase in such accidents.