First Aerial Footage of Ganges River After Uttarakhand Glacier Smash Emerges Online

Rescue teams from India's Air Force working in the aftermath of the deadly flooding – caused by a breakaway Himalayan glacier that ploughed into a dam triggering a huge flood in Uttarakhand state in northern India – have released the first shots of the affected area.
The aerial video of the swollen Ganges River shows dirty water full of debris. The floods have devastated the Rishi Ganga Water Project downstream.
At least 125 labourers who were working at the construction site when the flooding hit are missing. So far, Indian rescuers have recovered 10 bodies. The authorities have warned that the death toll is likely to rise.
Several landslides and damage to infrastructure along the river bank has also been reported.
